ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

N.J. councilwoman shot to death in car outside her home

UPDATE: Sayreville councilwoman’s neighbors heard 6 shots, saw SUV roll into parked cars. A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was found shot and killed in a car outside her home on Wednesday, officials said. While the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office didn’t identify her, borough officials said the victim is councilwoman Eunice...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy