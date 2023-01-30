Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
NBC Sports
What we learned about the Capitals in January
Following a red-hot month of December that saw the Capitals turn their season around with an 11-2-2 record, they turned the calendar to 2023 and welcomed a pair of stars back to the fold in center Nicklas Backstrom and right wing Tom Wilson. Though their roster was as close to...
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Shows Off Custom-Made Skates for NHL All-Star Weekend: PHOTOS
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner sported white skates with the Miami Vice-themed colors that he will wear when he takes part in NHL All-Star Weekend festivities this weekend.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier & Raty From Islanders For Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a 2023 protected first-round pick from the New York Islanders for captain Bo Horvat. After months of speculation and trade rumors, general manager Patrik Allvin announced the trade Monday afternoon amidst the team’s bye week and just before the 2023 NHL All-Star Game this weekend.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman
The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
NBC Sports
Crawford hoping Giants recapture '21 magic with revamped roster
Winter will soon begin turning into spring, which means the 2023 MLB season is almost here. The Giants' pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 16 and position players will arrive on Feb. 21. Shortstop Brandon Crawford believes the Giants' offseason moves can allow the team to replicate their 2021...
NBC Sports
LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win
LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
NBC Sports
How Warriors' recent surge could impact trade deadline approach
Upon returning to the Bay Area in late December after a 1-5 road trip punctuated by back-to-back blowout losses to the Knicks and the Nets, the Warriors were teetering on the edge of despair. With a 15-18 record and at least seven defeats in the “humiliating” category, some within the organization were pleading for help. Maybe a lot of help.
NBC Sports
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
NBC Sports
Needing defense, Kings reportedly eyeing 76ers Thybulle for trade
At 28-21, the Sacramento Kings sit as the No.3 seed in the West with the second-best offense in the league — they seemed destined to break their 16-year playoff drought and very well could even host a first-round playoff series. However, their 23rd-ranked defense (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers)...
Comments / 0