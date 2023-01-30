Even the gatehouse at Desert Palisades is beautiful. With a dramatic cantilevered roof of patinated Corten Steel and surrounded by desert boulders, the structure at the entrance to Palm Springs‘ newest residential development looks like it was formed by tectonic forces, glaciers, and time—or built by an alien civilization with excellent taste. Like much of Desert Palisades, despite being new, it looks like it’s been there forever. This small structure, which also serves as a community mailroom, is a signifier of the intention of the development, placing itself in the short but impressive timeline of the man-made topography of Palm Springs. Minimalist. Grand but quiet. And very intentionally modernist.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO