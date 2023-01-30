Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
A Shimmering Show Full of ‘Glow' Will Light up This Desert Destination
Glow in the Park at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, presented by Acrisure Arena. $27.95 and up (adult); $17.95 and up (child ages 3 and over); children ages 2 and under admitted free. SPRINGTIME IN THE DESERT? It's become known for slightly surreal wildflower blooms, and...
localemagazine.com
A Dining Guide to Old Town La Quinta That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
It may be quaint, but it’s always quality: start your Coachella Valley getaway with a kickoff meal in Old Town La Quinta, which is wall-to-wall with delicious dishes round the clock. Over 30 cafes, restaurants and shops are nestled in Old Town’s charming ambiance and architecture, offering mouthwatering cuisine of every kind. Instead of digging through never-ending food options popping up on your GPS, get a head start here and discover the local favorites of the desert area. Don’t wait until you’ve arrived hungry; we’re rounding up all the best breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between, so you can get straight to the sustenance.
sunset.com
A Peek Inside Palm Springs’s Most Exclusive Architectural Community
Even the gatehouse at Desert Palisades is beautiful. With a dramatic cantilevered roof of patinated Corten Steel and surrounded by desert boulders, the structure at the entrance to Palm Springs‘ newest residential development looks like it was formed by tectonic forces, glaciers, and time—or built by an alien civilization with excellent taste. Like much of Desert Palisades, despite being new, it looks like it’s been there forever. This small structure, which also serves as a community mailroom, is a signifier of the intention of the development, placing itself in the short but impressive timeline of the man-made topography of Palm Springs. Minimalist. Grand but quiet. And very intentionally modernist.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert among 87 stores closing its doors
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing an additional 87 stores, including one in Palm Desert, the company announced. Store Closing signs at the Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert On Tuesday, the company added to its store closing list. The list now included the store at 72459 Highway 111 in Palm Desert. “This store The post Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert among 87 stores closing its doors appeared first on KESQ.
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘Ghost bikes’ will stand as somber reminder to motorists, memorials to cyclists killed on area roads
A recently-revamped organization dedicated to promoting local volunteer opportunities is launching another effort to increase awareness around cycling fatalities. Volunteer Palm Springs (VPS), which operates a community outreach program known as P.S. Cares, announced Wednesday that “ghost bikes” will soon be seen again in the city as part of a coordinated effort between VPS, the Palm Springs Police Department, and the city’s Office of Sustainability.
Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Feb 5
The Palm Desert 10 Cinema will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials announced. The theater has tickets available on its website through Sunday with the last screening being the 7:40 p.m. showing of the Banshees of Inisherin. The theater is located at the Shops at Palm Desert mall. It was previously named the Cinemas The post Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Feb 5 appeared first on KESQ.
$5.5M project in front of County Fairgrounds complete
A $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio has been completed, officials announced today. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the gate one entrance, 82-503 Highway 111, to celebrate the improvements and preview the upcoming The post $5.5M project in front of County Fairgrounds complete appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs and Police Address Growing Homeless Population, Plans In Place
“As I’m driving my daughter, we’re counting the tents and there’s up to 34 tents now,” Local Gregory Ellis shared. Homelessness is growing, not just in Palm Springs, but across the state. “If Palm Springs is like most of the rest of California, there will have...
Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store
For the past eight months, Palm Springs resident Merri Brook was a loyal customer of Stuart's Fine Jewelry, and would often have repairs made to her pieces at the business. Recently, she said there was a problem locating her jewelry when she went back to pick it up. Brook said the owner of the shop The post Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store appeared first on KESQ.
cottagesgardens.com
Frank Sinatra’s Famous Palm Desert Retreat ‘Villa Maggio’ Will Soon Grace the Market
With one of Frank Sinatra’s most beloved songs titled “New York, New York,” some may be surprised to learn that the iconic singer built himself a hilltop retreat far away from the Big Apple in Palm Desert, California. However, history and pop culture buffs know that the Palm Springs area was a favorite spot for high-profile figures in the mid-20th century, from Bing Crosby (Sinatra’s rival) to President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley
Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.
Palm View Elementary School in Coachella placed on brief lockdown after man with knife jumps fence
Palm View Elementary School in Coachella was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, an employee saw a man jump the school's fence while holding a knife. The employee called 911 and the school was placed on lockdown at 1:34 p.m. Authorities said the man left campus and The post Palm View Elementary School in Coachella placed on brief lockdown after man with knife jumps fence appeared first on KESQ.
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
City-controlled lots eyed for affordable housing
Looking to increase the availability of affordable housing in the city, elected officials have their sights set on three lots in the northern part of Palm Springs that, depending on how creative builders get, could hold up to a dozen new dwellings. Driving the news: During its regular meeting on...
5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities
Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships. "Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!!👏🎉🎓#Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter. News Channel 3 will interview Carla from Coachella Valley The post 5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities appeared first on KESQ.
Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood
There's a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in a neighborhood in Coachella. Deputies are in the area of Balboa Street and Avenue 50. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept told News Channel 3 at 3:50 p.m. that they cannot confirm any specifics due to the active scene. Our crew at the The post Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs police investigate weekend vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese
The owner of I Heart Mac & Cheese in downtown Palm Springs has filed a vandalism report with police following an incident early Sunday morning. Owner Blu Bryan said a man and a woman became angry after staff refused them service a few minutes before closing. News Channel 3 has obtained security camera footage from The post Palm Springs police investigate weekend vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
The Untold Darkness Inside the Bright Palm Springs Kaufmann House
The Kaufmann house in Palm Springs. PHOTO COURTESY © J. PAUL GETTY TRUST, GETTY RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LOS ANGELES (2004.R.10) From the moment in 1947 that the Kaufmann house in Palm Springs was captured on camera, it became a beacon of modernism and one of the most recognizable residences in the world. But all the attention has focused on three men: the architect, Richard J. Neutra; the owner, Edgar J. Kaufmann; and the photographer, Julius Shulman.
