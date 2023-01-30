Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
CBS Sports
Co-host of CBS Mornings and NFL analyst Nate Burleson announced as 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards host
CBS Sports Analyst and co-host of CBS Mornings Nate Burleson will host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 along with social media star Charli D'Amelio. The network is calling the event an "immersive" and Slime-tastic" adventure celebrating kids' favorites across categories including sports, television, film and more. The Emmy-award winning...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Pittsburgh Steelers Star Named to Pro Bowl as Late Addition
Another Pittsburgh Steeler is heading to the Pro Bowl. Friday, the Steelers announced Cam Heyward will replace Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in the game. He’s the third Pittsburgh player selected to the game, joining starter Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, who won’t participate in the game.
NBC Sports
4-time champ Gronkowski predicts Eagles Super Bowl LVII win
The Super Bowl LVII predictions are starting to come in, and at least one former NFL great thinks the Eagles will take the Lombardi Trophy. Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end and 4-time Super Bowl Champ, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday and was put on the spot by the host, asking for his prediction for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in 12 days.
Heat on Tony Romo Has Brought Comments From Legendary TV Executive Back to Light
Once upon a time, Tony Romo was thought to be the next big thing in NFL broadcasting. But over the course of the 2022 season, people are starting to think a little differently. Romo has caught a lot of heat in recent weeks for his broadcasting tendencies. Fans have gotten...
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
NBC Sports
Report: CBS attempted an “intervention” with Tony Romo before 2022 season
Although the top games on CBS and FOX draw major audiences during the regular season, the numbers grow — and the attention spikes — in the playoffs. So does the scrutiny of the people calling the games for those networks. This year, Greg Olsen of Fox is up....
Michael Maguire reveals why Rabbitohs had 'no choice' but to ditch NFL superstar Jordan Mailata
Former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire has revealed why the club had 'no choice' but to release NFL superstar Jordan Mailata at the end of the 2017 season.
Advocate
World Tour and Show Dates
Beyoncé fans rejoiced on Wednesday after the superstar singer announced her Renaissance World Tour dates and locations. She announced the tour on Instagram. The international tour is set to kick off in Sweden on May 10 with a performance in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm and will last till September 27 in New Orleans.
