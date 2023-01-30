ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Ross: All eyes will be on Stefanski, Watson in '23; NFL's officiating issue definitely needs to be rectified

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
Former NFL executive and NFL Network analyst Marc Ross joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about whether the 49ers' quarterback injuries factored into the outcome of the loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the league's issue with inconsistent officiating, the Super Bowl quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the questions facing the Browns right now with Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski.

