Eagles fan Jalen Brunson ‘caught off-guard’ by Empire State Building’s Philly turn

Jalen Brunson was among those immediately incredulous that the Empire State Building was lit up in green and white Sunday night following the Eagles’ advancement to Super Bowl 2023.

The Knicks’ point guard and former Villanova star’s shock was rooted in being a Philadelphia fan, however. Brunson tweeted “LOL what” Sunday night as a quoted reply of a photo of the illuminated skyscraper.

“I was caught off-guard. I would never think anything in New York would turn Philly green ,” Brunson said after Knicks practice Monday in Tarrytown. “So it was a little off for me, but I got a good kick out of it. I’m just happy they’re moving on.”

Jalen Brunson, an Eagles fan, was surprised at the Empire State Building lightning up to celebrate the Eagles’ win. USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 14-3 record before trouncing the Giants and the 49ers in the playoffs .

“Honestly before the season started, I remember talking with a bunch of friends [and we were] going through our teams’ schedule, and I was talking about how we could start the season pretty much undefeated; the first half of the season and they all looked at me and started laughing,” Brunson said. “And then we started 8-0…I’m always going to root for them and it’s special to see. It’s pretty awesome.”

Asked for a prediction for the game, the $104 million point guard replied, “I didn’t have a good prediction for the last game or the game before that, so I’m going to keep the streak going. I don’t know. I always feel like we’re always the underdogs. [The] Eagles have always been the underdogs. So we’re going to keep that mentality.”