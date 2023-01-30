ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets prediction: NHL pick for Monday, Jan. 30

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFNqe_0kWTnyc500

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the best stories going in the NHL this season, but they’re in a bit of a rut right now. Winnipeg is still in second place in the Central Division and six points ahead of Calgary for a playoff spot, but the Jets will be desperate to take a win into the All-Star Break.

A showdown with the St. Louis Blues may be just what the doctor ordered.

Blues vs. Jets prediction (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The Jets were shut out by the long shot Philadelphia Flyers in their last game, but the 4-0 final score was pretty misleading. According to MoneyPuck, Winnipeg created more expected goals (3.96 to 3.35) in all situations, so it was more about Philadelphia’s goaltender, Carter Hart, than anything the Jets did wrong. It happens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8QGp_0kWTnyc500
Nick Leddy #4 of the St. Louis Blues
NHLI via Getty Images

That said, it was the sixth time in their last eight games that the Jets were held under three goals. Winnipeg has tallied a total of three goals in its last three contests.

The bigger-picture view of the Jets’ offense is that it may not be prolific, but it is above average. The Jets rank 13th in goals per game, eighth in shooting percentage, and 17th in expected goals rate.

Those numbers don’t leap off the page, but when you have three 20-goal scorers, four point-a-game performers, and one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, you don’t need to dominate to have success.

The good news is that the Blues offer an excellent get-right spot for the Jets. St. Louis has lost four games in a row and has allowed 19 goals along the way. A leaky defense is not a new problem for the Blues, who rank 25th in goals allowed per game, 24th in expected goals allowed, and 22nd in high-danger chances conceded at 5-on-5.

This is also a bit of a sleepy spot for St. Louis. The Blues have been a big disappointment in the first half and will likely be sellers at the deadline, so it wouldn’t be a shocker to see a bland effort in the team’s last game before an 11-day break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4qNP_0kWTnyc500
Nikolaj Ehlers #27 of the Winnipeg Jets
NHLI via Getty Images
Betting on the NHL?

Winnipeg is the type of team that doesn’t need a ton of quality scoring chances to put up a crooked number, so getting the chance to bet on this offense against a suspect defense that is trending down seems like a good buying opportunity.

Blues vs. Jets pick

Winnipeg Jets Team Total O3.5 (-120, BetMGM )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Get up to $1,250 in bet credits for Clippers vs. Bucks

New York Post readers can take advantage of an incredible new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Using the promo code lets new bettors place a first bet up to $1,250, and if it loses, that same amount is returned back as bet credits. If a bettor signs up and makes a losing first bet of $150, they would still get $150 back as bet credits, and so on up to $1,250. Click the button below to find out more about how to claim $1,250 bet credits on Caesars for the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Jump on $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Clippers vs. Bucks

New York Post readers can get the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for a no sweat bet up to $3,000 on Clippers vs. Bucks Thursday. FanDuel’s new customer offer means that bettors can place a first bet up to $3,000, and if it loses, the amount wagered is returned back as bet credits. The offer can be used for any sport on FanDuel Sportsbook, so don’t feel limited to using only on tonight’s game or the NBA. Follow the link below for more information. FanDuel Promo Code Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes New customers can use the FanDuel promo...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy