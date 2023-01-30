ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firefighter’s motto is “to serve” others. With the help of his parents, one fallen firefighter in Lackawanna County is still helping his fellow brothers every day on the job. Stephen Sunday was a Scranton firefighter who died of COVID in 2020. While he’s been gone for two years, he’s […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close

SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
KINGSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Truck crashes into garage near Giant's Despair

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash in a Luzerne County neighborhood and more questions about what can be done to reduce or even prevent these crashes. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/truck-crashed-into-a-garage-on-giants-despair/. Truck crashes into garage near Giant’s Despair. WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Snowstorm of geese On The Pennsylvania Road

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mild January seems to have nature a bit confused, including thousands of migrating snow geese. They usually pass through part of central Pennsylvania later in the season, but they are hanging out there now. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to get a look at...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Bringing World Class Hair Styles to NEPA

Mary Koczwara has been a licensed cosmetologist for more than 25 years. In 2010 she opened her salon, Mary Koczwara Hair Studio at 318 Davis St. in Clarks Summit. A resident of South Abington Township, Mary is married to John and is the mother of Alexis and Lauren. Mary trained...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
pahomepage.com

Hayes Market talks Mascot Bowl on PA live!

PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart. Rich talks about some of Hayes Market’s weekly picks, as well as the upcoming Mascot Bowl, which features a special appearance from a special guest. For more...
WAYMART, PA
pahomepage.com

Johnson College opening in the Hazleton area

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna …. Police investigating...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Lehigh Township restaurant A Ca Mia closes abruptly

The popular Italian restaurant A Ca Mia has closed its doors after more than a decade of business. The restaurant, located at 4330 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, abruptly closed to the public some time last week. A sign posted to the restaurant’s doors read: “I am sorry to inform you that...
WALNUTPORT, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Volunteers wanted for Geisinger’s pet therapy program

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy. The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment. “We asked our caregivers what would help them […]
DANVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale

Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
HONESDALE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy