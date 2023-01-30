Read full article on original website
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.
Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firefighter’s motto is “to serve” others. With the help of his parents, one fallen firefighter in Lackawanna County is still helping his fellow brothers every day on the job. Stephen Sunday was a Scranton firefighter who died of COVID in 2020. While he’s been gone for two years, he’s […]
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close
SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
Scranton native serves community by filling cavities – and gaps in dental workforce
To become a dentist, Dr. Caitlin McCarthy reluctantly left her family and native Northeast Pennsylvania community, devoting four years to a dental school in Philadelphia and one year to residency training in the Lehigh Valley. Her heart, however, remained in Scranton. Today the West Scranton High School alumna – who...
Truck crashes into garage near Giant's Despair
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash in a Luzerne County neighborhood and more questions about what can be done to reduce or even prevent these crashes. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/truck-crashed-into-a-garage-on-giants-despair/. Truck crashes into garage near Giant’s Despair. WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash...
Snowstorm of geese On The Pennsylvania Road
TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mild January seems to have nature a bit confused, including thousands of migrating snow geese. They usually pass through part of central Pennsylvania later in the season, but they are hanging out there now. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to get a look at...
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy. "It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said...
Bringing World Class Hair Styles to NEPA
Mary Koczwara has been a licensed cosmetologist for more than 25 years. In 2010 she opened her salon, Mary Koczwara Hair Studio at 318 Davis St. in Clarks Summit. A resident of South Abington Township, Mary is married to John and is the mother of Alexis and Lauren. Mary trained...
Hayes Market talks Mascot Bowl on PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart. Rich talks about some of Hayes Market’s weekly picks, as well as the upcoming Mascot Bowl, which features a special appearance from a special guest. For more...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Johnson College opening in the Hazleton area
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna …. Police investigating...
Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
Lehigh Township restaurant A Ca Mia closes abruptly
The popular Italian restaurant A Ca Mia has closed its doors after more than a decade of business. The restaurant, located at 4330 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, abruptly closed to the public some time last week. A sign posted to the restaurant’s doors read: “I am sorry to inform you that...
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
Volunteers wanted for Geisinger’s pet therapy program
DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy. The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment. “We asked our caregivers what would help them […]
Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale
Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
