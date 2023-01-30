Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
If Shohei Ohtani leaves the Los Angeles Angels via free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, where might the 2021 American League MVP sign? Here are eight potential free agent destinations for the Japanese star.
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reacts to LA Losing Justin Turner to Sox
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talked on Tuesday about how much he and the rest of Los Angeles will miss Justin Turner this year.
Dodgers Infielder Gets Rave Review from Top Prospect Evaluator
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas continues to hit, but it was his defensive improvement that really stood out in Keith Law's evaluation of him.
Kate Upton ‘all dressed up’ as Justin Verlander receives third Cy Young
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got dressed to the nine’s on Saturday night. The occasion was the annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America New York chapter dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown, where Verlander received his third Cy Young award. Verlander won the award for his 2022 season with the Astros, in which went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. He signed a two-year deal worth $86 million with the Mets this offseason. Verlander was presented the award by Buck Showalter, who will be managing him with the Mets. Upton posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, captioning that they were “all...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Astros GM Dana Brown gives 'realistic' take on Yuli Gurriel situation
Houston signed a former MVP to start at first base earlier this offseason.
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies
One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox continued the trend of favoring aging veterans over promising rookies.
Yardbarker
Chip Caray pens his farewell to Braves Country
He will forever be a legend to Braves fans, regardless of your personal feelings on his performance. He was here for nearly two decades. I know I’m a young Braves fan, but he’s all I’ve ever known, so it’ll be strange to tune in and not see Chip Caray holding the mic.
Angels Rumors: Halos Remain Very Interested in Signing Free-Agent All-Star Closer
He would bring a ton of experience to the bullpen.
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'
Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
CBS Sports
MLB releases 2023 regular-season schedule, including Opening Day times, London, Mexico City series
The full schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball season has been released. We already had a decent idea of the general outline, but it's always nice to get the details. Before even diving into the specifics on a team level, the biggest thing to discuss is the change in the shape of the schedule, so to speak. Instead of a schedule incredibly heavy on divisional matchups, it'll be much more balanced now. Check it out:
Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly Not Interested in Signing Former All-Star Catcher
They could still use another backstop.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0