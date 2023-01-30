Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got dressed to the nine’s on Saturday night. The occasion was the annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America New York chapter dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown, where Verlander received his third Cy Young award. Verlander won the award for his 2022 season with the Astros, in which went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. He signed a two-year deal worth $86 million with the Mets this offseason. Verlander was presented the award by Buck Showalter, who will be managing him with the Mets. Upton posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, captioning that they were “all...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO