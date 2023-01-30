ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Kate Upton ‘all dressed up’ as Justin Verlander receives third Cy Young

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got dressed to the nine’s on Saturday night. The occasion was the annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America New York chapter dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown, where Verlander received his third Cy Young award. Verlander won the award for his 2022 season with the Astros, in which went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. He signed a two-year deal worth $86 million with the Mets this offseason. Verlander was presented the award by Buck Showalter, who will be managing him with the Mets. Upton posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, captioning that they were “all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer

One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
Yardbarker

Chip Caray pens his farewell to Braves Country

He will forever be a legend to Braves fans, regardless of your personal feelings on his performance. He was here for nearly two decades. I know I’m a young Braves fan, but he’s all I’ve ever known, so it’ll be strange to tune in and not see Chip Caray holding the mic.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'

Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

MLB releases 2023 regular-season schedule, including Opening Day times, London, Mexico City series

The full schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball season has been released. We already had a decent idea of the general outline, but it's always nice to get the details. Before even diving into the specifics on a team level, the biggest thing to discuss is the change in the shape of the schedule, so to speak. Instead of a schedule incredibly heavy on divisional matchups, it'll be much more balanced now. Check it out:
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

