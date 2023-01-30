CHICAGO (CBS)-- A multi-million dollar settlement was reached after a 12-year-old Markham boy was shot during a police raid in 2019.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019. CBS 2 reported almost four years ago that nearly two dozen officers from Country Club Hills and Richton Park busted into the home of Worship around 5 a.m., while serving a warrant for his mother's boyfriend. That's when one of the SWAT officers accidentally shot 12-year-old Worship, shattering...

MARKHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO