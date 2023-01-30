Read full article on original website
Man shot by unknown person in Washington Heights alley, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in an alley on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the male victim was in the alley in the 800 block of W. 101st Street when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim...
17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy...
Spa worker stabbed, critically wounded by patron in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed and critically wounded while working at a spa Wednesday night in Brighton Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 35-year-old was stabbed several times in the neck and wrist by a patron around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, according to police.
Ill. man on the run after allegedly stealing funeral home van with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe stole a van from a funeral home with a body still inside of it and then abandoned the vehicle. According to Rockford Police, the van was reportedly nabbed Saturday, Jan. 21, outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home. The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was reportedly in the cargo area when the car was taken, and Rockford Police learned the van "immediately fled Rockford towards the Chicago area."
Parents of Chicago student killed in shooting outside Pilsen school demand answers
CHICAGO - It's been a month since two teens were killed outside a Chicago public high school. On Wednesday, parents of victims and a Chicago alderman were calling on the district to do more. The shooting happened December 17, 2022, outside Benito Juarez in Pilsen. Student Brandon Perez, 15, and...
Woman gets probation for defacing memorial to slain Chicago police officer Ella French
Chicago — The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French at the Thompson Center has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge, according to court records. Anna Kochakian, 27, initially faced a felony count of criminal damage to a memorial,...
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
Chicago shooting: Man, woman charged in connection with O'Hare home invasion on NW Side
Two people have been charged after an 80-year-old man, who was badly injured in a Northwest Side home invasion, fought off his attackers.
Woman charged after elderly mother found dead in freezer at Northwest Side home
Police classified the case as a death investigation.
'Appalling' video shows Chicago police officer repeatedly punching man in holding cell
CHICAGO - Surveillance footage released Tuesday shows a Chicago police officer repeatedly punching a man in a holding cell more than three years ago. The video shows Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez delivering nearly 20 closed-fist blows to Damien Stewart in the lockup at the South Chicago District after he was allegedly caught with a gun during a confrontational traffic stop on May 18, 2019.
St. John cop allegedly fired shots at off-duty Hammond police officer
SAINT JOHN, Ind. - St. John Indiana police provided an update Wednesday on a shooting that involved an on-duty officer last November. The officer fired at an off-duty Hammond police officer. Now, the St. John officer is set to be charged. Officer Phillip Fabian, 33, will be charged with felony...
Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
21 year sentence for Chicago man who robbed a convenience store while on electronic monitoring for robbing another convenience store
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a Chicago man to a whopping 21-year sentence for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint while he was on electronic monitoring for allegedly robbing another store. Kameron Stevenson, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm and received the lengthy...
Family of 12-year-old shot during south suburban raid reaches $12M settlement
"I remember screaming, saying, 'You shot me.'"
$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A multi-million dollar settlement was reached after a 12-year-old Markham boy was shot during a police raid in 2019.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019. CBS 2 reported almost four years ago that nearly two dozen officers from Country Club Hills and Richton Park busted into the home of Worship around 5 a.m., while serving a warrant for his mother's boyfriend. That's when one of the SWAT officers accidentally shot 12-year-old Worship, shattering...
Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student
CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...
