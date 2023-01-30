ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Spa worker stabbed, critically wounded by patron in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed and critically wounded while working at a spa Wednesday night in Brighton Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 35-year-old was stabbed several times in the neck and wrist by a patron around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Ill. man on the run after allegedly stealing funeral home van with body inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe stole a van from a funeral home with a body still inside of it and then abandoned the vehicle. According to Rockford Police, the van was reportedly nabbed Saturday, Jan. 21, outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home. The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was reportedly in the cargo area when the car was taken, and Rockford Police learned the van "immediately fled Rockford towards the Chicago area."
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Appalling' video shows Chicago police officer repeatedly punching man in holding cell

CHICAGO - Surveillance footage released Tuesday shows a Chicago police officer repeatedly punching a man in a holding cell more than three years ago. The video shows Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez delivering nearly 20 closed-fist blows to Damien Stewart in the lockup at the South Chicago District after he was allegedly caught with a gun during a confrontational traffic stop on May 18, 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

St. John cop allegedly fired shots at off-duty Hammond police officer

SAINT JOHN, Ind. - St. John Indiana police provided an update Wednesday on a shooting that involved an on-duty officer last November. The officer fired at an off-duty Hammond police officer. Now, the St. John officer is set to be charged. Officer Phillip Fabian, 33, will be charged with felony...
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A multi-million dollar settlement was reached after a 12-year-old Markham boy was shot during a police raid in 2019.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019. CBS 2 reported almost four years ago that nearly two dozen officers from Country Club Hills and Richton Park busted into the home of Worship around 5 a.m., while serving a warrant for his mother's boyfriend. That's when one of the SWAT officers accidentally shot 12-year-old Worship, shattering...
MARKHAM, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...
CHICAGO, IL

