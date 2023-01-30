Read full article on original website
Simon Cowell took part in a bit during an audition for Britain’s Got Talent and found his head being set on fire. How did all of this happen? Well, Cowell was led onto the stage by a masked magician. He was told to sit in a chair. That’s where a hood was put over his head.
Last March, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia. He left behind millions of adoring fans, a grieving band, and a family who misses him dearly. To memorialize the late drummer, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters put on a pair of tribute concerts featuring an all-star lineup of replacements behind the kit. However, none was more memorable than Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane.
