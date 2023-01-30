ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
NBC Chicago

Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks

Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
NBC Chicago

Tyre Nichols' Death Ignites Chicagoans Calls For Justice

The calls for police reform continue to get louder in Chicago and across the country in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. For some Chicagoans, they say the killing, which has led to criminal charges against five police officers and the firing of several other individuals, reignites their fight for justice.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Alex Caruso on Trade Rumors: ‘I Fully Expect to Be Here'

Caruso on trade rumors: 'I fully expect to be here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Give Alex Caruso credit for honesty. “Anybody would be lying if they said they don’t know about them or are unaware of it,” Caruso said following the Chicago Bulls’ Thursday morning shootaround. “It’s just part of the business.”
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Hype Video Gets Love From Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Justin Fields hype video gets love from Darnell Mooney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s February. Plenty of time has passed to flush the Bad Vibes of the 2022 season and start getting hyped for the future. That’s even easier for Bears fans, considering the team controls the No. 1 pick in the draft and looks poised to flip it for several more picks. But the No. 1 reason Bears fans are on the Hype Train already is because of the guy who wears No. 1. Justin Fields noticeably improved as a passer and playmaker in his sophomore season, and earned the praise of not only his teammates and coaches, but peers from around the league.
NBC Chicago

Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election

In less than one month, nine mayoral candidates will duke it out in an effort to ascend to Chicago's highest office, with the 2023 election kicking into high gear. Highlighting the list of contenders is incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
NBC Chicago

