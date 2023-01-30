Justin Fields hype video gets love from Darnell Mooney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s February. Plenty of time has passed to flush the Bad Vibes of the 2022 season and start getting hyped for the future. That’s even easier for Bears fans, considering the team controls the No. 1 pick in the draft and looks poised to flip it for several more picks. But the No. 1 reason Bears fans are on the Hype Train already is because of the guy who wears No. 1. Justin Fields noticeably improved as a passer and playmaker in his sophomore season, and earned the praise of not only his teammates and coaches, but peers from around the league.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO