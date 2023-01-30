Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Hoping to Buy to Tickets to See Beyoncé in Chicago? A Major Deadline is Just Hours Away
Attention Chicago music fans: You need to act quickly if you want a shot at buying tickets to Beyoncé's upcoming Soldier Field shows as part of the singer's newly announced "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour. In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, the 28-time Grammy winner announced she was taking her...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Move Over, Gobbler's Knob: This Chicago Suburb is Where ‘Groundhog Day' Was Filmed
Marmots at early morning celebrations Thursday across the country will be hoisted up in observance of Groundhog Day -- the day that, according to ancient European lore, marks approximately six weeks until spring. And according to Punxsutawney Phil, it's looking to be a long, cold six weeks. But in the...
Chicago Family Waits Years For $300K Retirement Community Refund. They're Not Alone
Getting older is getting complicated. The number of living options facing seniors nationwide are vast, with fees and contracts for those options oftentimes complex. One of the most popular business models for senior communities is known by four letters: CCRC, which stands for Continuing Care Retirement Community. CCRCs offer apartments...
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
Woodstock Willie Has Spoken: Did the Groundhog From the ‘Groundhog Day' Town See His Shadow?
Weathermen in the form of rodents across the country early on Feb. 2 were awoken from their slumber to perform their annual yet crucial Groundhog's Day duty: Prognosticate on the weather. And, while Pennsylvania may look to Punxsutawney Phil for a weather prediction, the Chicago area turns to Woodstock Willie,...
From Wilmette to Gurnee, More Chicago Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing. Here's the Full List
Another 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores across the country will shutter, a recently updated list of closures from the home goods chain shows, following an announcement the struggling retailer made last week that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Monday Marks Another Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday. When the sun set at 5:04 p.m. Monday, it marked the first time...
Former Chicago Sky Guard Courtney Vandersloot to Sign Deal With NY Liberty
Former Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot to sign deal with NY Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Liberty continues to reel in stars. Former Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot announced on Thursday that she is signing with the Liberty after 12 seasons with the Sky. That...
Report: Allie Quigley to Sit Out This Season, But Not Retire
Report: Quigley to sit out this season, not retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will sit out this season, but not retire, according to a report from Holly Rowe of ESPN. Yet another domino has fallen for the Sky, who have lost Candace Parker...
Suburban Chicago High School Basketball Game Ends in Chaos After Reports of Shots Fired
An exciting high school basketball game in a northern Chicago suburb Tuesday became a frightening and frantic scene after reports of shots fired drew a large police presence and created chaos for parents and players. According to officials, the incident took place during Tuesday evening's Zion vs. Waukegan basketball game,...
Tyre Nichols' Death Ignites Chicagoans Calls For Justice
The calls for police reform continue to get louder in Chicago and across the country in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. For some Chicagoans, they say the killing, which has led to criminal charges against five police officers and the firing of several other individuals, reignites their fight for justice.
Bulls' Alex Caruso on Trade Rumors: ‘I Fully Expect to Be Here'
Caruso on trade rumors: 'I fully expect to be here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Give Alex Caruso credit for honesty. “Anybody would be lying if they said they don’t know about them or are unaware of it,” Caruso said following the Chicago Bulls’ Thursday morning shootaround. “It’s just part of the business.”
‘It's Really Creepy:' Neighbors React to Portage Park Woman Found Dead in Garage
Neighbors are in disbelief following the shocking discovery of the body of a 96-year-old woman in the garage behind their apartment building Monday night. “It’s really creepy and really scary,” said Brigitte Yanez. Yanez and her family live in the unit above her landlord on the 5500 block...
Justin Fields Hype Video Gets Love From Bears WR Darnell Mooney
Justin Fields hype video gets love from Darnell Mooney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s February. Plenty of time has passed to flush the Bad Vibes of the 2022 season and start getting hyped for the future. That’s even easier for Bears fans, considering the team controls the No. 1 pick in the draft and looks poised to flip it for several more picks. But the No. 1 reason Bears fans are on the Hype Train already is because of the guy who wears No. 1. Justin Fields noticeably improved as a passer and playmaker in his sophomore season, and earned the praise of not only his teammates and coaches, but peers from around the league.
15 Years Later, the Tinley Park Lane Bryant Murders Remain Unsolved
It has been 15 years since five women were killed inside the back room of a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in a murder that shocked many and left police and investigators perplexed. In the years that followed the shocking and tragic crime, investigators say they have received some...
Investigation Underway After Fire at Joliet's Historic Haley Mansion
An iconic venue in suburban Joliet was damaged by a fire on Wednesday afternoon, with an investigation currently underway after the blaze. According to officials, the fire at the Patrick Haley Mansion, located in the first block of South Center, broke out Wednesday afternoon while staff were preparing for an event.
Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election
In less than one month, nine mayoral candidates will duke it out in an effort to ascend to Chicago's highest office, with the 2023 election kicking into high gear. Highlighting the list of contenders is incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
Customer Stabs Chicago Spa Employee During Altercation: Police
A woman remained in critical condition Thursday after she on Wednesday was stabbed by a customer at a spa on Chicago's southwest side, according to authorities. The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Archer Ave. in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, officials said. According...
