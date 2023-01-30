ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops

A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
iheart.com

Paranormal Activity Causes Cops to Abandon Police Station

A police department in South Africa has something of a paranormal problem on its hands as members of the force say that ghostly activity at the station is so unbearable that they have been forced to abandon the building. According to a local media report, the strange case began late last month in the community of Relela when local law enforcement officers began noticing eerie events unfolding in and around their headquarters at night. The activity reached a fever pitch this past weekend when cops at the station became so terrified by what they perceived to be aggressive ghosts that they actually fled the building and drove around the town in their patrol cars until dawn.
The Independent

Girl, four, mauled to death by pet dog in ‘tragic, isolated incident’

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in what has been described as a “tragic, isolated incident”.Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the dog.The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening after officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service.The youngster, who has not yet been formally identified but has been named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene.The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back...
Shine My Crown

Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man

A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The New York Times

New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
The Independent

Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale - OLD

Two men have been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot in her back garden last summer.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool shortly before 1am on August 21.She was taken to hospital but later died.On Tuesday Merseyside Police said James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, had been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.They are due to appear at Wirral adult remand court on Tuesday.A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested...

