Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops
A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Paranormal Activity Causes Cops to Abandon Police Station
A police department in South Africa has something of a paranormal problem on its hands as members of the force say that ghostly activity at the station is so unbearable that they have been forced to abandon the building. According to a local media report, the strange case began late last month in the community of Relela when local law enforcement officers began noticing eerie events unfolding in and around their headquarters at night. The activity reached a fever pitch this past weekend when cops at the station became so terrified by what they perceived to be aggressive ghosts that they actually fled the building and drove around the town in their patrol cars until dawn.
Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say
They were missing for about a week, officials said.
Patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen likely caused fire at Pa. hospital: report
A UPMC hospital representative confirmed five UPMC East employees were treated for injuries after a fire in a hospital room broke out Sunday night. The fire may have started as the result of a patient attempting to light a cigarette while on oxygen, according to reports. Crews responded to UPMC...
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
Girl, four, mauled to death by pet dog in ‘tragic, isolated incident’
A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in what has been described as a “tragic, isolated incident”.Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the dog.The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening after officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service.The youngster, who has not yet been formally identified but has been named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene.The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back...
Pennsylvania woman charged in killing of parents found shot and dismembered
Authorities say Verity Beck was arrested and charged in the killing of her parents Reid and Miriam Beck. Officials say the couple was found shot and dismembered at a home in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.Jan. 19, 2023.
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
Virginia Hayden talked to her grandson about feeding a body to pigs
York County police and prosecutors share the inside story of how they tracked a bloody scalp in a FoodSaver bag found by the road to a killer. Part 2.
Woman seen being comforted by cops and wrapped in a blanket outside home where mum, 42, & daughter, 17, were found dead
A WOMAN was seen wrapped in a blanket being comforted by cops outside the home where a mum and daughter were found dead. Suzan Mahmoud, 42, has now been named locally as the woman whose body was found inside the Hampshire property. The 17-year-old, who is said to be Suzan's...
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
The last video Paul Murdaugh recorded, filmed just minutes before he was killed, shows a chocolate Labrador retriever wagging its tail. In the background, there are three voices — including one that Paul’s friends say belongs to Alex Murdaugh.
Former Pa. fire chief pleads guilty to assaulting 14-year-old junior firefighter
SUNBURY, Pa. — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel will spend the next 12 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old junior firefighter. On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, of...
Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale - OLD
Two men have been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot in her back garden last summer.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool shortly before 1am on August 21.She was taken to hospital but later died.On Tuesday Merseyside Police said James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, had been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.They are due to appear at Wirral adult remand court on Tuesday.A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested...
2 witnesses in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial testify his voice was caught on video just before killings
Two witnesses in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh told the court Wednesday they are "100%" certain that Murdaugh's voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former South Carolina attorney's claim he was not at the scene of the killings when his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were fatally shot.
