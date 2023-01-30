Read full article on original website
Grapeland School Celebrates UIL Wins
Grapeland ISD students gather to celebrate their recent success in 7th and 8th grade UIL competitions!. Jackson Daniels, Braydon Barron, Cooper LeBlanc, Madalynn Briggs. 1st place individual, Cooper LeBlanc, 2nd place individual, Jackson Daniels, 6th place individual, Madalynn Briggs. 3rd place 8th grade Maps Graphs and Charts. Jaleah Runner, Aaliyah...
Sheriff Announces Homicide Investigation in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 60-year old Crockett man, who died on Jan. 15 from injuries sustained from a gunshot. Rumors had been rampant regarding the situation from barber shops to coffee shops, however, until a public statement had...
Crockett ISD Plans New Construction, Plans CISD Police Department
CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regular board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the CISD administration building. The school board met to discuss a construction project for their technology suite, hear 2021-2022 financial audit report and finalize plans to form a district police department.
