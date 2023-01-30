ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation

CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Hadestown,’ The Great Big Home + Garden Show, Bright Nights downtown & more: 19 things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- February has arrived and with it a range of indoor and outdoor activities. Huddle or cuddle around a fire at Bright Nights in Cleveland. Or travel to the tropics via the orchid show at Cleveland Botanical Garden. Shop local makers for Valentine’s Day or go retro with an old movie. Plan home improvements at the Great Big Home + Garden Show. Just stay warm.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park working on Lorain Road Business District Plan

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Nearly four years removed from completing a Lorain Road streetscape project, Fairview Park is once again looking to improve the busy thoroughfare. This time, the effort centers around economic development, with a Lorain Road Business District Plan related to the possibility of a 2022 Cuyahoga County Planning Commission Planning Grant.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Gradual warming throughout the weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Arctic cold conditions will move into the area Thursday night with Friday’s highs set to only reach about 12 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for moderate breezes tomorrow and wind chills that will drop below zero. Morning snow showers are possible with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into single digits. Saturday will see periods of sun and clouds with highs topping out around freezing. Saturday’s overnight lows will only drop into the upper 20s and Sunday will see highs back in the low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Time for shows of interest: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Great Big Home and Garden Show starts tomorrow at the IX Center and runs through Feb. 12. There is a $10 parking fee per vehicle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Next week, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 6-9 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11. The last day, Feb. 12, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AKRON, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
ASHTABULA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

