Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation
CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
Why Avon Lake schools plan to close for 2024 eclipse
More than a year before an anticipated full solar eclipse, a committee in Avon Lake has already been working to plan for the event.
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
‘Hadestown,’ The Great Big Home + Garden Show, Bright Nights downtown & more: 19 things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- February has arrived and with it a range of indoor and outdoor activities. Huddle or cuddle around a fire at Bright Nights in Cleveland. Or travel to the tropics via the orchid show at Cleveland Botanical Garden. Shop local makers for Valentine’s Day or go retro with an old movie. Plan home improvements at the Great Big Home + Garden Show. Just stay warm.
North Olmsted City Schools seeking top junior chefs for national competition
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- In an effort to get students interested in the culinary arts, the North Olmsted City School District is once again taking part in the Future Chefs National Challenge. “Prior to COVID, we participated for the first time in the Future Chefs National Challenge during the 2018-2019...
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
Fairview Park working on Lorain Road Business District Plan
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Nearly four years removed from completing a Lorain Road streetscape project, Fairview Park is once again looking to improve the busy thoroughfare. This time, the effort centers around economic development, with a Lorain Road Business District Plan related to the possibility of a 2022 Cuyahoga County Planning Commission Planning Grant.
Gradual warming throughout the weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Arctic cold conditions will move into the area Thursday night with Friday’s highs set to only reach about 12 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for moderate breezes tomorrow and wind chills that will drop below zero. Morning snow showers are possible with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into single digits. Saturday will see periods of sun and clouds with highs topping out around freezing. Saturday’s overnight lows will only drop into the upper 20s and Sunday will see highs back in the low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.
Time for shows of interest: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Great Big Home and Garden Show starts tomorrow at the IX Center and runs through Feb. 12. There is a $10 parking fee per vehicle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Next week, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 6-9 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11. The last day, Feb. 12, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
When kittens are two of a kind: Send us your pet stories
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- We went to the Cleveland APL on July 3, 2010, to look for a pair of littermate kittens. While we were walking down the aisle of cages, a paw poked out and caught our attention. That was Jasper. The APL was having a Fourth of July...
Lakewood team on the hunt
A new endeavor has been underway at Lakewood High School as the Leopards are getting prepped for a new type of competition in hunting.
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
Former Chagrin Falls Tiger on the mend and looking forward to CSU spring tennis season
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Even though his Cleveland State University tennis career has started slowly because of a wrist injury, former Chagrin Falls Tiger Andrew Zimcosky is an integral piece to the spring plans of the Viking tennis program. On a limited basis this past fall, the freshman finished with...
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
Cleveland.com
