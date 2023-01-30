Jay Leno is certainly no stranger to unusual cars, but the two he features on the latest week's episode on Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel are some unique and artistic expressions of what cars can be. Built by Paul Kalenian, a do-it-yourself, self-taught engineer in his garage, the "LuLu" and the Lu2" are both built from scratch works of art that would be just at home in an art gallery as they would be on the drag strip. Inspired by the legendary Mickey Thompson Harvey Aluminum Special, the LuLu and the Lu2 are meant to be very loose replications of that timeless and historical design.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO