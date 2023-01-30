Read full article on original website
Jay Leno’s Vintage Motorcycle Crash Broke Multiple Bones, Not Funny Bone
The comedian and car collector suffered burns in a fire last year and a motorcycle crash this year. The post Jay Leno’s Vintage Motorcycle Crash Broke Multiple Bones, Not Funny Bone appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jay Leno’s Car Collection Is a Fraction of His Net Worth
The patron celebrity of car collecting has made some great investments, both he and his car collection are worth a lot. The post Jay Leno’s Car Collection Is a Fraction of His Net Worth appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Even Jay Leno Approves Of These Two Home-Built, GM And BMW Powered Cars
Jay Leno is certainly no stranger to unusual cars, but the two he features on the latest week's episode on Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel are some unique and artistic expressions of what cars can be. Built by Paul Kalenian, a do-it-yourself, self-taught engineer in his garage, the "LuLu" and the Lu2" are both built from scratch works of art that would be just at home in an art gallery as they would be on the drag strip. Inspired by the legendary Mickey Thompson Harvey Aluminum Special, the LuLu and the Lu2 are meant to be very loose replications of that timeless and historical design.
Crown Concepts Will Display 1969 Buick GS400 At Barrett-Jackson's Battle of The Builders
In 1969, GM was running full force towards a climax of muscle car evolution. What are the major proponents of this mission for performance was Buick commerce, a brand that is still known to this day for some of their greatest innovations in American performance history. While a lot of enthusiasts prefer to keep the car stock, the builder of this automobile decided to take things to the next level and slap in one of the most powerful engine and transmission combinations out there. This is the tail of one 1969 Buick GS400 that truly embodies the spirit of car culture.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
Celebrities with Ford Mustangs: 5 Famous People with Pony Cars
Despite their collections of world-class exotic cars and motorcycles, celebrities like Tim Allen, Jay Leno, and Tom Cruise are fans of the Ford Mustang. The post Celebrities with Ford Mustangs: 5 Famous People with Pony Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
First Images Of 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado Revealed
Michigan-based aftermarket performance tuning company Blacklake just dropped a few new images of the 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado, a prerunner-style off-roader looking to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor. For those readers who may be unaware, Blacklake Research And Development originally got its start developing upgrades for the Lotus Evora...
