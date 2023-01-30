Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Route Adjustments Should Get Fresno Students to Classes on Time: Driver
Fresno Unified’s solution to tardy students because of late buses includes adjusting bus route schedules for earlier pickups — even if it means students will be on campus ahead of their school’s start time, a veteran driver told GV Wire this week. Stevan Fabela, shop steward for...
yourcentralvalley.com
Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
fresnoalliance.com
Shelter Emergency—Homeless Lives Matter
“I could care less about Disney on Ice when there are people [not] waking up, dead on the streets. I am the one who has to drive through Tower seeing bodies lying there, lifeless, because the warming centers are not open and they should have been,” said Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias at the Jan. 5 regular Council meeting.
KMPH.com
Students turn sheet metal into beautiful art at California State Prison Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Students in the Sheet Metal Program at California State Prison Corcoran are using art as a way to beautify the institution. They are creating colorful plants out of pieces of sheet metal. These art pieces are replacing water-hungry plants to help with the drought. People...
Clovis Police Department ‘Shredfest’ happening in May
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is going to have a Shredfest in May giving residents a few months to start gathering all the documents that cannot go in the trash/recycling bins and need to be shredded. The event will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. […]
Fresno high school students offered on-the-spot admissions, scholarships at HBCUs
Bullard High School students had the chance to meet face-to-face with Historically Black Colleges and Universities' recruiters from across the country the chance to earn on-the-spot acceptances.
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Residents Launch Campaign Against Supervisors’ Salary Increase Ordinance of Nearly $30,000
February 1, 2023 – By Sierra Citizens for Sensible Government - Five days before Christmas, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted to grant themselves a pay raise totaling in the neighborhood of $30,000 which is being challenged by a non-partisan, grass-roots group of county residents currently collecting signatures on a petition to stop this action. The salary increase ordinance is set to take effect on February 18, 2023, and the residents are aiming to collect at least 4000 signatures.
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
California county to pay $32M in child welfare settlement
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California’s Tulare County will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its child welfare agency failed to respond to reports of abuse involving an infant boy who was hospitalized for malnutrition and suffered brain damage, plaintiffs’ attorneys said Monday. Under the terms of the settlement, the county must also implement policies and computer software that will enable Child Welfare Services to better track and follow up on allegations of child abuse, according to a statement by the law firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi. The deal was announced just weeks before trial was scheduled in the civil case filed last February on behalf of a child named in court papers as “J.G.” Tulare County said in a statement Tuesday that the agreement was reached through voluntary mediation.
'She should be ashamed of herself' Newsom responds to DA Smittcamp following Selma officer killing
Gov. Gavin Newsom has responded to a critical statement by Fresno County DA Lisa Smittcamp following the death of a Selma police officer.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
GV Wire
Smittcamp: Newsom, Legislature Have ‘Blood on Their Hands’ After Selma Officer Death
A police officer in Selma was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect was arrested. The officer was patrolling shortly before noon when someone flagged down his patrol car and said there was a suspicious person on her property, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. As the...
KMPH.com
Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
GV Wire
Fresno Planning Commission OKs New Coca-Cola Distribution Plant
A representative of a Coca-Cola distribution plant warned that his company could go elsewhere — and take 214 jobs — if a proposed new facility in south Fresno was not approved Wednesday night. “If the city of Fresno and the county do not want us here, the easy...
GV Wire
Move the Renzi? City, Art Community Evaluate Best Options
City officials met Tuesday with the Fresno art community to figure out how to safely move a classic art piece from a building destroyed in a fire. City Attorney Andrew Janz said it is too early to determine how exactly to preserve the art, where it will go, and if any sale will take place.
sjvsun.com
Hanford strikes $12.5mil settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises
The City of Hanford has agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises on Tuesday, putting an end to a lawsuit spanning several years and potentially saving the city tens of millions of dollars over a set of disputed land deals. The Hanford City Council unanimously voted to approve...
KMPH.com
Fresno D.A. calls for legislators to hold criminals accountable following officer's murder
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp issued a statement following the death of a Selma police officer who was shot and killed by a convicted felon with prior drug, and armed robbery charges. The officer was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday in...
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
La Tienda thrift store organization in need of volunteers
In the heart of Fresno's Tower District is La Tienda Thrift store; the organization's profit all goes to Valley Children's Hospital. But they need your help.
