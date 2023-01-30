ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
VISALIA, CA
Shelter Emergency—Homeless Lives Matter

“I could care less about Disney on Ice when there are people [not] waking up, dead on the streets. I am the one who has to drive through Tower seeing bodies lying there, lifeless, because the warming centers are not open and they should have been,” said Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias at the Jan. 5 regular Council meeting.
FRESNO, CA
Madera County Residents Launch Campaign Against Supervisors’ Salary Increase Ordinance of Nearly $30,000

February 1, 2023 – By Sierra Citizens for Sensible Government - Five days before Christmas, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted to grant themselves a pay raise totaling in the neighborhood of $30,000 which is being challenged by a non-partisan, grass-roots group of county residents currently collecting signatures on a petition to stop this action. The salary increase ordinance is set to take effect on February 18, 2023, and the residents are aiming to collect at least 4000 signatures.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million

Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
KERN COUNTY, CA
California county to pay $32M in child welfare settlement

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California’s Tulare County will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its child welfare agency failed to respond to reports of abuse involving an infant boy who was hospitalized for malnutrition and suffered brain damage, plaintiffs’ attorneys said Monday. Under the terms of the settlement, the county must also implement policies and computer software that will enable Child Welfare Services to better track and follow up on allegations of child abuse, according to a statement by the law firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi. The deal was announced just weeks before trial was scheduled in the civil case filed last February on behalf of a child named in court papers as “J.G.” Tulare County said in a statement Tuesday that the agreement was reached through voluntary mediation.
VISALIA, CA
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
SELMA, CA
Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
SELMA, CA
Fresno Planning Commission OKs New Coca-Cola Distribution Plant

A representative of a Coca-Cola distribution plant warned that his company could go elsewhere — and take 214 jobs — if a proposed new facility in south Fresno was not approved Wednesday night. “If the city of Fresno and the county do not want us here, the easy...
FRESNO, CA
Move the Renzi? City, Art Community Evaluate Best Options

City officials met Tuesday with the Fresno art community to figure out how to safely move a classic art piece from a building destroyed in a fire. City Attorney Andrew Janz said it is too early to determine how exactly to preserve the art, where it will go, and if any sale will take place.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford strikes $12.5mil settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises

The City of Hanford has agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises on Tuesday, putting an end to a lawsuit spanning several years and potentially saving the city tens of millions of dollars over a set of disputed land deals. The Hanford City Council unanimously voted to approve...
HANFORD, CA
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA

