FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain moves in this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to another cloudy morning with showers already around for some of you this morning. Overcast skies and scattered showers will prevail throughout the day today. The best chance to not see anything is going to be this morning with a slim chance of a passing shower or light drizzle. Temperatures are cooler as you are stepping out the door with the low-mid 40s this morning.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain arrives tonight followed by cooler weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll continue to have scattered showers this evening, but rain chances will be increasing later tonight. As we head into the middle of the day, temperatures will struggle to climb today only reaching the upper 40s with some isolated 50° readings along the beaches. Rain chances throughout the day are at 40% for the beaches and at 60% for the inland areas. Overnight rain chances will climb quickly to 100%, leading to heavy rain overnight and into Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather returns, round of heavy rain to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of rain arrives Friday, ushering a cold start to the weekend. Overcast skies and scattered downpours prevail Thursday. While not a complete washout, there will be showers throughout much of the day. Temperatures remain chill we only climb into the upper 40s through Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local

One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
Stop and see Elevators Plus at the Spring Home and Garden Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elevators Plus is third-generation elevator company who are licensed, insured & certified dealers with Cambridge Elevating, Stiltz Home Lifts, Ameriglide Accessability Solutions, Harmar & Bruno Independent Living Aids. They are real people who are passionate about being there for the community when you need them.
Check out Shade and Shutter Expo at the Spring Home and Garden Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shade and Shutter Expo offers a large selection of custom Hunter Douglas window treatments, including sheers and shadings, honeycomb shades, shutters, horizontal blinds, vertical blinds, Roman shades, roller shades, and woven wood shades. You can find them this weekend at the Spring Home and Garden...
Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
Myrtle Beach announces what's new for 2023 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach. This year particularly brings an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants and lodging and transportation options for travelers. “Myrtle Beach International...
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search is being assisted by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Ocean Isle Fire Department, as well as dozens of volunteers.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023

With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
