FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain moves in this evening
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to another cloudy morning with showers already around for some of you this morning. Overcast skies and scattered showers will prevail throughout the day today. The best chance to not see anything is going to be this morning with a slim chance of a passing shower or light drizzle. Temperatures are cooler as you are stepping out the door with the low-mid 40s this morning.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain arrives tonight followed by cooler weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll continue to have scattered showers this evening, but rain chances will be increasing later tonight. As we head into the middle of the day, temperatures will struggle to climb today only reaching the upper 40s with some isolated 50° readings along the beaches. Rain chances throughout the day are at 40% for the beaches and at 60% for the inland areas. Overnight rain chances will climb quickly to 100%, leading to heavy rain overnight and into Friday morning.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather returns, round of heavy rain to end the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of rain arrives Friday, ushering a cold start to the weekend. Overcast skies and scattered downpours prevail Thursday. While not a complete washout, there will be showers throughout much of the day. Temperatures remain chill we only climb into the upper 40s through Thursday afternoon.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
WMBF
travelawaits.com
4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local
One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
WMBF
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
WMBF
wpde.com
Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
WMBF
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach announces what's new for 2023 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach. This year particularly brings an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants and lodging and transportation options for travelers. “Myrtle Beach International...
WMBF
Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets. The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved. For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is...
WMBF
WMBF
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search is being assisted by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Ocean Isle Fire Department, as well as dozens of volunteers.
breakingtravelnews.com
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023
With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
roadtripsandcoffee.com
Things to Do at the 9 Fishing Piers on the Grand Strand Around Myrtle Beach
What do a restaurant, an observation deck, and a record holder have in common? They are all part of fishing piers along the Grand Strand from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet. Stretching across the beaches over the water, these fishing piers offer food, entertainment, pleasant vista, and of course, lots of fishing!
WMBF
