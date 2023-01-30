Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis looking for new position amid Carlos Correa signing
The Twins were leading the American League Central division for much of 2022. However, injuries mounted throughout the season and the Guardians surpassed them for good in September, eventually finishing 14 games ahead of Minnesota. Better health and depth will be key for the Twins if they are to have better results this year, and the club even went so far as to hire a new head athletic trainer, getting Nick Paparesta to jump over from the A’s. “I think he’s going to have a huge impact,” manager Rocco Baldelli told Dan Hayes of The Athletic recently. “I’m not just confident of it — I know he’s going to have a huge impact in what goes on inside those doors.”
Baseball Superstar Makes Major Signing
The Los Angeles Angels have two of Major League Baseball's best players in history on their squad right now, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Mike Trout is signed to a long-term contract, while Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to be a free agent after the 2023 MLB season.
White Sox' Dylan Cease Snubbed on MLB Network's Top Starting Pitchers List
Cease snubbed on MLB Network's Top Starting Pitchers list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're used to ESPN doing it, but MLB Network snubbing the Chicago White Sox just stings. MLB Network posted a list of the top starting pitchers to their social media account and includes names like...
The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'
The name Minnesota Twins fans need to become familiar with is Emmanuel Rodriguez. He's 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds. He plays the outfield and is considered one of the organization's best prospects. Just how good could he become? Well, Keith Law, who covers the MLB for The...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Former Chicago Sky Guard Courtney Vandersloot to Sign Deal With NY Liberty
Former Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot to sign deal with NY Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Liberty continues to reel in stars. Former Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot announced on Thursday that she is signing with the Liberty after 12 seasons with the Sky. That...
Patrick Mahomes Thought Bears Were Going to Pick Him in 2017 NFL Draft
Patrick Mahomes thought the Bears were going to draft him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The success of Patrick Mahomes continues to torment Chicago Bears fans. After clinching his third trip to the Super Bowl in his fifth season as a starter, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback's father said he “wholeheartedly thought” he was going to be Chicago.
Bulls' Alex Caruso on Trade Rumors: ‘I Fully Expect to Be Here'
Caruso on trade rumors: 'I fully expect to be here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Give Alex Caruso credit for honesty. “Anybody would be lying if they said they don’t know about them or are unaware of it,” Caruso said following the Chicago Bulls’ Thursday morning shootaround. “It’s just part of the business.”
Report: Allie Quigley to Sit Out This Season, But Not Retire
Report: Quigley to sit out this season, not retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will sit out this season, but not retire, according to a report from Holly Rowe of ESPN. Yet another domino has fallen for the Sky, who have lost Candace Parker...
RED WINGS PLACE 2022 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Olkinuora, 32, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in June 2022 after a strong season on the international scene. In February, he appeared in one game at Beijing 2022, helping Finland win their first-ever gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. Then, in May, he starred for his country again at the World Championship, finishing the tournament eight wins in eight games, earning MVP honours.
Revisiting the Vikings ‘Tom Brady Draft Class’
Early on Wednesday morning, NFL legend Tom Brady decided to call it a career — again. He says it’s official this time, and while it makes a good deal of sense to believe him, we’ve seen this turned on its head once before. If Brady truly is done, he becomes the last player of the 2000 NFL Draft Class to leave the sport, and looking back on the Vikings group provides some fun.
