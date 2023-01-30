Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
‘Day of Dance’ comes to West Columbia
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is helping fifth graders put a little groove in their school year with the return of the ‘Day of Dance’. The annual event is extended to students in Lexington Two to join them at the Magnet school Busbee Creative Arts Academy where they can participate in a day full of dance classes including Jazz and Hip-Hop. They will also have a chance to sit in on classes focusing on musical theatre and creative movement.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Midlands schools move to E-learning due to bomb threat
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Lexington School District One, two high schools in the area have been moved to E-learning today due to a bomb threat. Officials say a threatening email mentioned River Bluff High School and Lexington Technology Center. Lexington High School was also...
WIS-TV
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
coladaily.com
Two Northeast Columbia high schools evacuated Wednesday, due to a threat
Two high schools in Northeast Columbia were evacuated Thursday because of a threat. According to Richland School District Two, Richland Northeast High School (RNHS) was evacuated around 3:20 p.m., and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area. Spring Valley High School (SVHS) was then placed on a secure response precaution. The district has not stated what the threat was.
abccolumbia.com
Richland One hosts stem showcase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland One students held their sixth annual Stem Showcase. The event was held at the Heyward Career Center where students presented science based projects. The work was submitted by schools based on the level science fair results, and staff recommendations. One consultant says this...
coladaily.com
Woolbright leaves Lexington adding another Midlands head coaching position vacant
Spring football practice is still only four months away; however, there are still Midlands schools seeking to fill head coaching positions. A week after Danny Lewis left Heathwood Hall to become an assistant at The Citadel, the number of local openings increased to five Tuesday. Included in that number is...
wach.com
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats.
abccolumbia.com
Black History Month: Education, honor, and celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Black History Month begins today. Nancy Tolson who is the Assistant Director of African American Studies at USC says one of the best ways to honor this month is by simply learning the history of African Americans. According to Tolson, during black history month many...
abccolumbia.com
C.A. Johnson High School students taken to hospital after ingesting edibles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One officials issued a statement regarding an incident that happened today at C.A. Johnson High School. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two students were transported to the hospital by EMS. Six students were assessed then released to go home with their parents. The incident is being investigated by school administrators and the Columbia Police Department.”
Valerie Pryor is News19 Teacher of the Week
SUMTER, S.C. — Valerie Pryor has been helping children succeed in the classroom for nearly three decades, with much of that time being spent in Sumter County. "I love the students. I love the administrators. I love everything about it,” says Pryor. “We're just one big family and we're always helping each other out here in the district."
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
kool1027.com
High School Basketball Schedule For Tonight
The Lugoff Elgin girl’s and boys’ basketball teams will travel to Westwood tonight. The girl’s game will tip off at 6pm with the boy’s game to follow. The Camden High girls and boys will head to Lake City tonight with the girl’s game tipping off at 6pm and the boy’s game to follow.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott condemns recent school threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced a statement condemning the recent threats that have occurred at multiple high schools this week. Investigators have determined that none of the threats are credible, yet all are taken seriously and looked into immediately, says the Department. Sheriff Lott issued this statement:
South Carolina Adds DeAngelo Gibbs
South Carolina has reportedly added former top recruit DeAngelo Gibbs.
Former Mt. Pisgah Elementary School welcomes new life years after the decision was made to close the building
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The sights and sounds of what used to be an elementary school have quickly evolved as the former Mt. Pisgah Elementary School has now opened as a community center. The school was consolidated with Bethune Elementary and Baron-DeKalb to form what is now North Central...
coladaily.com
Blythewood chamber honors 2022 businesses of the year
Jimmy Martin’s name apparently came up repeatedly when the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce started counting ballots this week for its 2022 business awards. And when Martin emerged in the final tally as the chamber’s Business Person of the Year, it was a trifecta of sorts for the local realtor: The company where he works, Home Advantage Realty, also took home honors as the Small Business of the Year, and the Blythewood Rotary Club, where he currently serves as president, won the Community Service Award. Lexington Medical Center was named 2022 Large Business of the Year.
carolinapanorama.com
Cecil Williams to speak at Orangeburg Massacre ceremony
Renowned civil rights era photographer Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker for the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at South Carolina State University. Williams documented the series of events in 1968 that culminated in the shooting deaths of three young men...
abccolumbia.com
Celebrate Black History Month with music series at Columbia Museum of Art
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with the return of More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series on Feb. 2. The series is part of the Celebration of Soul program. Hosted by ethnomusicologist Dr. Birgitta Johnson, the series takes attendees on a musical...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
Comments / 0