Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
FOX Sports
Michigan, USC, Oklahoma & Penn State among Joel Klatt's surprises of National Signing Day
Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.
247Sports
Nebraska football recruiting: Why Matt Rhule's early returns on National Signing Day are 'excellent'
Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 25 as the Huskers' head football coach and with the reputation of being a program builder among the college ranks. Rhule has quickly made an impression on the recruiting trail during his two months at the helm, signing a top-30 class highlighted by four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman.
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
College football programs with the most Super Bowl 57 representation? It's Florida and Oklahoma.
The biggest college football programs are represented on the Super Bowl rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Seven stand out.
Source: Scott Frost Unlikely To Become Next Miami Hurricanes OC
For a short time he was the suspected frontrunner for the job, but a source tells All Hurricanes that Scott Frost is unlikely to become offensive coordinator at Miami.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Nebraska Football: 5 Must-Watch Sleepers from the Cornhuskers' 2023 Recruiting Class
These are some players that may currently be flying under the radar but could still end up being valuable contributors to come from Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
FOX Sports
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
Alabama Football: Two sleepers on 2023 Crimson Tide offense
Alabama football is set to return several marquee contributors from its 2022 offense. Running back Jase McClellan and receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton each had over 600 yards from scrimmage, and could be breakout candidates in 2023. If these veterans don’t produce quickly, however, they could be supplanted...
How pair of Texas teammates signed with Nebraska and the value of senior tape
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule discusses the value of senior film in evaluation and how high school teammates Jeremiah Charles and Ismael Smith Flores ended up in Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Three & Out: Nebraska Signing Day primer
In this Three & Out we talk about National Signing day, the 2023 recruiting class and Matt Rhule makes a big impression in Kansas City.
FOX Sports
Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
