Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

MLB news: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays

It’s the last day of January and, as we finish off the last month without baseball until potentially December, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a hire for the New York Yankees, stadium news for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a beloved fan mourned by the Cleveland Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
OnlyHomers

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies

The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Viva El Birdos

Catching Up on Cardinals News: An Open Thread

Well, for starters, today is the last day in January, which means it’s the final day of the final month without baseball. It’s crazy to think that what has felt like such a long offseason has really only been less than 3 months. I’m certainly ready for baseball to come back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni

Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Explore the Twins' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

