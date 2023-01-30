Read full article on original website
Starbucks Misses Expectations as China Drags Down International Sales
Starbucks reported earnings and revenue after the bell that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The coffee chain was expected to post quarterly earnings per share of 77 cents and revenue of $8.78 billion. In China, the company's second-largest market, transactions at cafes open at least 13 months plunged 28%.
Amazon to Report Quarterly Results After Market Close
Amazon reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading on Thursday. The numbers will give some indication about how the state of consumer spending, particularly during the holiday season. Cost-cutting efforts will also be an area of focus, after the company said last month it was aiming to cut 18,000...
Apple Reports Earnings After the Bell Thursday
Apple reports its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings after the bell on Thursday. The primary focus for investors will be the company's December quarter revenue. In November, Apple gave a rare warning explaining that production issues in China stemming from Covid restrictions would result in lower than anticipated shipments. Apple reports...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Meta, Align Technology, FedEx, Honeywell and More
Check out the companies making headlines in early morning trading. Meta — Shares of the Facebook parent surged 19% in early morning trading after the company posted better-than-expected revenue and announced a $40 billion stock buyback when it reported its quarterly results Wednesday evening. Bank of America upgraded Meta Thursday, saying the company's new efficiency mentality positions stock for more than 40% upside. The spike in shares helped pull other mega cap tech companies Amazon and Alphabet up by 4% each.
European Stocks Nudge Higher as Markets Await Fed's Latest Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly higher Wednesday with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in mid-morning trade after two sessions of losses. Travel stocks led...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
The Fed raised rates and sounded slightly more dovish. Facebook parent Meta declared 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." Oil giant Shell reported its biggest annual profit ever. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Some wiggle room. The Federal Reserve raised...
