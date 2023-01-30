Read full article on original website
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why.
9 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Stores To Help You Cut Costs During Inflation
With the cost of food continuing to rise, Americans are all but cornered into finding ways to save on groceries. One way to save is to shop for some essentials at dollar stores. Note, we said some...
IRS Forced to Investigate Own Employees Amid $1,000,000 Dollar Covid Theft Shopping Scheme
The Internal Revenue Service is responsible for ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes and penalizing those who commit tax fraud. However, a recent incident is forcing them to investigate their own employees.
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
Four huge grocery stores including Walmart are closing multiple locations from this month – see if yours is on the list
YOUR favorite place where you shop for groceries might be or has already closed starting in January. Reasons retailers close locations vary but it could be due to financial reasons, performance, or an unexpected disaster. And this month, multiple chains have decided to shutter stores. 1. WALMART. In Walmart’s case,...
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.
Complex
Dollar General Employees Arrested for Allegedly Lowering Prices, Costing Store Over $6,000
Two Dollar General employees in Indiana are facing criminal charges after allegedly lowering store prices, causing the store to lose over $6,000 in revenue. Per local outlet 14News, 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells are facing charges of theft after the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue accused them of purposefully lowering prices of store items to purchase at a lower rate.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Walmart reveals 206 stores will now have additional surcharge rule that has been blasted by shoppers
MORE Walmart shoppers will soon face an extra surcharge at the checkout. Customers are to be charged for bags at 206 stores across the US under the new changes. Of those, 105 are in Colorado, joining Walmart locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey that already enforce the rule, The Daily Sentinel reports.
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores
THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"
A TikTok user has gone viral after he shared a video about his fallout with a Walmart employee. In the video, the man, Travis Lee Ragan, explains that he was “held hostage” by an employee of Walmart located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after accusing him of stealing.
WCPO
When will egg prices start to drop?
Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
Casper Walmart Sold Cartons of Eggs for One Dollar…But Now They’re Mostly Gone
Americans all across the country are trying their best to combat the rising price in eggs. Yes, eggs. USA Today reports that the price of eggs is up 60% from this same time, a year earlier. "Last year, the average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in the...
Neighbor Sues Over Marijuana Odor, Walmart Shoplifter Found With 37 Lbs Of Ganja & More In Weed Chronicles
As marijuana legalization spreads across the country, more and more people are freely enjoying smoking the plant in the comfort of their homes. Some are using it recreationally, others for medical purposes. Either way, secondhand smoke is affecting others. Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd is one of them. She is bothered by the...
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles
JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
msn.com
52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn
Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
Walmart ‘thief’ on the run after using ‘pass around’ trick at self-checkout before pulling gun on employee
A WANNABE thief has threatened a Walmart employee with a gun after being confronted for attempting to steal from the store. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was shopping with his mother when a Walmart loss prevention officer noticed they weren't paying for items in their cart at self-checkout in a store in Memphis.
