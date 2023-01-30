ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Complex

Dollar General Employees Arrested for Allegedly Lowering Prices, Costing Store Over $6,000

Two Dollar General employees in Indiana are facing criminal charges after allegedly lowering store prices, causing the store to lose over $6,000 in revenue. Per local outlet 14News, 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells are facing charges of theft after the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue accused them of purposefully lowering prices of store items to purchase at a lower rate.
INDIANA STATE
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
WCPO

When will egg prices start to drop?

Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles

JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
ELKHART, IN
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy