Federal stimulus dollars prevented financial ‘disaster’ at Cleveland, finance chief says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland would have faced financial chaos and potential layoffs, had it not received hundreds of millions of COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the federal government, a top official said Thursday. Ahmed Abonamah, Cleveland’s chief finance officer, told cleveland.com that a combination of federal programs...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Progressive Insurance, Union Home Mortgage rank among nation’s best places to work in Top Workplaces survey
MAYFIELD, Ohio — Progressive Insurance and Union Home Mortgage Corp., already named some of best places to work in Northeast Ohio, are now lauded as some of the top workplaces in the U.S., according to the 2023 Top Workplaces USA survey. Progressive, headquartered in Mayfield, took the seventh spot...
Invacare files for bankruptcy protection, says it has plans to move forward
ELYRIA, Ohio - Invacare Corp. and two of its U.S. subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. The Elyria, Ohio-based medical equipment maker and distributor already has worked out a “restructuring support agreement” with substantially all of its debt holders, the company said on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
Local initiative aims to make property near Opportunity Corridor 'shovel ready'
Echoing a broader effort at the state level by Gov. Mike DeWine, local leaders are pushing a multi-million program to clear and prepare acres of land along Opportunity Corridor for future development.
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to cut unfilled police jobs, other vacancies to help balance 2023 general fund budget
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Unlike last year, Mayor Justin Bibb’s proposed 2023 general fund budget does not rely on deficit spending – a task accomplished, in part, by eliminating some 140 unfilled police officer positions, as well as 100 or so vacancies in other city departments. The proposed...
California shipping company owner used semis to bring drugs to Cleveland, elsewhere, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A California shipping company owner used semitractor trailers to ship “substantial” amounts of drugs to Cleveland and elsewhere across the Midwest and Northeast, according to federal investigators. Nefer Ojeda-Elenes of Upland, California, is charged in Cleveland federal court with conspiracy to distribute drugs and possessing...
Huntington Building in Cleveland receives $15 million to create affordable housing downtown
CLEVELAND — As Cleveland looks to create affordable housing downtown, the city has received $15 million in funding to do just that. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), announced that that the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program has awarded a $15 million loan to the City of Cleveland for the Centennial Project. The project aims to rehabilitate the historic downtown Huntington Building located at 925 Euclid Ave. into affordable housing for low- to moderate-income households.
ideastream.org
COVID-19 pandemic hit this East Side Cleveland neighborhood especially hard, research shows
People who lived in the Hough neighborhood, on Cleveland’s East Side, were harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than people living in other parts of the state – even other vulnerable parts, according to new research by Ohio State University's College of Public Health. Researchers combed through data...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Eagle Opening 1st Ground-Up GetGo Drive-Thru Location
Giant Eagle-owned and -operated GetGo Café + Market has disclosed plans for a grand-opening celebration in honor of its newest location, in Mentor, Ohio – its first ground-up store under the convenience store banner to include a drive-thru lane. The Groundhog Day-themed event will take place on Feb. 2 at 6800 Center Street in Mentor, beginning at 9 a.m., with the giant sub-cutting ceremony – GetGo’s version of a ribbon-cutting ceremony – at 12:30 p.m. Festivities will include live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and appearances by local celebrities.
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
Parma city officials unhappy about new vape store, promise to tweak retail operation ordinance
PARMA, Ohio -- Similar to how, in theory, vaping skirts around actually smoking, is sort of what an e-cigarette business is currently doing regarding legislation passed by City Council in 2021 to limit such businesses. Planet of the Vapes, located on Ridge Road, is planning a new location at the...
Neighbors worry about biosolids in Lorain County
For the past several months, fears have hovered over one community in southeast Lorain County, after a company known for its use of biosolids bought nearly 150 acres last June.
What is a landlord’s liability to keep their properties and tenants safe?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Renters and potential renters often have a laundry list of wants and needs, such as the number of bedrooms, carpet or hardwood, square-footage and neighborhood. But it can be easy to forget other important factors like safety. Renters insurance may cover losses inside an individual apartment, but...
North Olmsted City Schools seeking top junior chefs for national competition
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- In an effort to get students interested in the culinary arts, the North Olmsted City School District is once again taking part in the Future Chefs National Challenge. “Prior to COVID, we participated for the first time in the Future Chefs National Challenge during the 2018-2019...
Jaw-dropping exit bonus for MetroHealth exec adds to evidence an oversight redo is needed: editorial
MetroHealth recently revealed that Jane Platten, the publicly subsidized health system’s recently departed executive vice president and chief administrative officer, would be paid her full 2023 salary of more than half a million dollars for not going into work this year. The Dec. 16 separation agreement, released in response...
Fly nonstop from Cleveland to Puerto Rico starting at $69 with Frontier
Frontier Airlines will begin offering fares as low as $69 to fly nonstop from Cleveland to Puerto Rico with service starting May 4, according to the airline.
a-z-animals.com
Where is the World’s Largest Sandstone Quarry?
Stone and marble are widely used in the construction of landmarks and structures throughout the world. Carrara in Tuscany, Italy, Portland Quarry in England, Paros and Pentellic Quarries in Greece, and Rutland Quarry in Vermont, United States, are among the most renowned quarries on the globe. With so many quarries...
