CLEVELAND — As Cleveland looks to create affordable housing downtown, the city has received $15 million in funding to do just that. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), announced that that the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program has awarded a $15 million loan to the City of Cleveland for the Centennial Project. The project aims to rehabilitate the historic downtown Huntington Building located at 925 Euclid Ave. into affordable housing for low- to moderate-income households.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO