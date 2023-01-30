Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
IMF Downgrades UK Growth Forecast, Predicting Only Economic Decline Among G-7 Countries
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the U.K. economy even as it turns more optimistic on global growth. Its new 2023 forecast on Monday evening also sees the U.K. as the only "advanced economy" to contract, by 0.6%. This is 0.9 percentage points lower than its previous estimate.
North Korea Warns of ‘Toughest Reaction' to Upcoming US-S Korea Drills
North Korea on Thursday threatened the “toughest reaction” to the United States’ expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North’s growing nuclear weapons ambitions, claiming that the allies were pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”. The statement by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry...
Didn't Catch the Rare ‘Green Comet' Wednesday? That Wasn't Your Only Chance
Did you miss the "once-in-a-lifetime" green comet as it reached its closest point to Earth Wednesday?. Don't worry. That wasn't your only chance to catch the extremely rare sight. The "green comet," formally known as Comet C/2022 E3, will be visible in the night sky all week long - and...
Why Amazon Marketplace Didn't Survive in China
China's e-commerce market was valued at $2 trillion in 2022, according to GlobalData, and the country also has a rapidly growing middle class, making it an attractive market for American companies. Amazon entered the China market in 2004 through a $75 million acquisition of Joyo.com, an online book and media...
Hong Kong Services to Rebound as China Reopens, But UBP Says Sector Is Coming From ‘Fragile Situation'
Hong Kong's service sector will be the part of economy that sees "the biggest rebound" as borders reopen, UBP told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. However, it warned that the sector is coming "from a very fragile situation," given its contraction in every quarter of 2022. The latest figures...
Could Fungal Pandemic Behind ‘The Last of Us' Apocalypse Actually Happen? Experts Weigh In
Yes, the fungus that causes a zombie apocalypse in the hit HBO show "The Last of Us" does actually exist, but could the scenario in which it mutates to infect humans actually happen?. The new show has been making waves as its popularity has soared since its debut just a...
Fanatics to Start Livestreamed Shopping of Trading Cards, Collectibles
Nick Bell, previously Snap's global head of content and partnerships, will lead Fanatics' new trading cards livestreamed shopping business. Livestreamed shopping is growing in the U.S. thanks to efforts from retailers like Amazon, eBay and Walmart, but still pales in popularity compared to Asia. The sports platform company, which recently...
What Is Ayahuasca and Why Are People Turning to Psychedelics for Mental Health Treatments?
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic tea whose roots go back hundreds of years to ceremonial use by Indigenous groups in the Amazon region. It's widely used in South America where it is legal in several countries, including Peru and Brazil. But in the United States, it remains illegal because the brew contains the psychedelic N, N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT.
World Baseball Classic Tickets: Here's How Much They Cost and Where Fans Can Buy Online
The 2023 World Baseball Classic is right around the corner and four cities are getting ready to host the excitement. Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami will be the home of the 2023 WBC, which runs from March 8 through March 21. The action returns this year as the previous edition...
