Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Women’s Final Four logo unveiled with Cleveland pride for 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The logo for the NCAA women’s Final Four basketball tournament was unveiled Thursday with a strong dose of Cleveland pride. The logo for the tournament – set for April 5-7, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – features more than six colors and hues with symbolic graphic elements incorporated into the design. The logo is shaped like a guitar pick, homage to the city’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Orange represents a basketball rim. Blue is symbolic of Cleveland’s proximity to Lake Erie and the Rock Hall. And circles reflect the state’s logo and Main Avenue Bridge.
CLEVELAND, OH
