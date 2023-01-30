Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch for free (2/2/23)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the national television spotlight on Thursday night when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Also,...
Women’s Final Four logo unveiled with Cleveland pride for 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The logo for the NCAA women’s Final Four basketball tournament was unveiled Thursday with a strong dose of Cleveland pride. The logo for the tournament – set for April 5-7, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – features more than six colors and hues with symbolic graphic elements incorporated into the design. The logo is shaped like a guitar pick, homage to the city’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Orange represents a basketball rim. Blue is symbolic of Cleveland’s proximity to Lake Erie and the Rock Hall. And circles reflect the state’s logo and Main Avenue Bridge.
