Kansas City, MO

Chiefs KC Wolf helps unveil new AFC Championship banners at Union Station

By Kelli Peltier, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Wolf helped paint Kansas City red after the Chiefs’ electric AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals .

New banners hang from the front windows at Union Station reading AFC Champions . It’s just another way companies and the city are working to get fans excited for the Super Bowl.

“I have to pinch myself all over again it’s amazing,” Heather Cordy with Alpha-Lit said. “I think all of us dreamed that this would happen and wish for this moment so I’m so glad we able to get in here victory Monday get it changed out to AFC champions.”

There’s also some new signage in Union Station’s Fan Experience . Sunday it read Chiefs Kingdom. A day later on victory Monday, the signs changed to read AFC Champions.

“Everybody is loving it, loving getting their photos with all the photo ops today,” Chiefs fan RC Rushly said.

Union Station’s Chiefs Fan Experience is free and open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Super Bowl Sunday.

Fans will also see other photo ops inside Union Station, including a giant Chiefs Arrowhead banner and a special Mahomes Zone.

