That is with any drug that is also with the weight loss surgery if you do not follow the same diet regiment that you followed when you were on it then you should be just fine. That's common sense don't you think?
This is why you keep the same habits even after. Ozempic was a last resort for me after I was doing all I could and stuck at one number.
I know the struggle, I was prescribed ozempic from my Dr for my diabetes, it worked great and lowered all my sugar numbers plus my ac1. I had to stop using because ins, and guess what my sugar numbers, ac1 and weight went up. I don't know if any of you used it for diabetes and know how diabetes works. I want to eat and eat and am always hungry. when I first started this medication it made me feel sick to my stomach and vomit. once my system got used to it I was better but still didn't feel hungry. like one other commenter said I didn't take this to lose weight but it did have that side affect.
Comments / 22