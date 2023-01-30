ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, PA

tourcounsel.com

The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County

If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Franklin Borough exits Act 47 program

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Tuesday that Franklin Borough’s status as a distressed municipality under Act 47 has been terminated. The purpose of Act 47, or the Municipality financial recovery act, is to provide help with fiscal management, planning as well as financial aid....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Field Damage At Spring Creek Park

After another act of vandalism at a Centre County park officials are speaking out about the problem. Township employees say they noticed tire tracks on the ball field at Spring Creek Park in College Township Yesterday Morning. State College Police say someone drove a vehicle onto the playing field and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS News

Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil makes his annual prediction

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog emerged from his burrow on a cold Thursday morning and saw his shadow, declaring there would be six more weeks of winter.  Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction as a deadly storm wreaked havoc in the South and the Northeast was bracing for a dangerous Arctic blast.People gathered Thursday at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's "inner circle" summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow - and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter....
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle

Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
GREENCASTLE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her

Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
BELLEFONTE, PA
wtaj.com

Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Franklin Street Death Update

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Public meeting set to discuss Somerset Pike project

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed PA 985 (Somerset Pike) Slide Repair project in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. The project will consist of repairing the existing slide condition adjacent to PA 985, minor approach paving, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

RESCUES, FLUE FIRE REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

After a quiet day Tuesday, Indiana County First Responders had an active afternoon yesterday. The first call was at 2:51 PM for a physical rescue on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire Association said in a Facebook post that one person was trapped inside a car at a car wash. Crews were canceled, though, as the person was able to get out shortly after.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

