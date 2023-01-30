Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersAltoona, PA
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
WJAC TV
Spring Farms Elementary to stay closed for remainder of school year following fuel spill
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Southern Huntingdon County School District say the Spring Farms Elementary building will be closed for the remainder of the school year following last month's fuel spill. Superintendent Dwayne Northcraft confirmed that the school's students and staff will continue to report to...
WJAC TV
Franklin Borough exits Act 47 program
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Tuesday that Franklin Borough’s status as a distressed municipality under Act 47 has been terminated. The purpose of Act 47, or the Municipality financial recovery act, is to provide help with fiscal management, planning as well as financial aid....
Zoning changes in Patton Township will help planned redevelopment of Toftrees Resort
Two zoning changes will increase the maximum nonresidential building height allowed on the resort property and add 50 residential units.
Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
State College
Developer Seeking Tax Abatement for Auto Dealerships, Other Potential Commercial Developments on Shiloh Road
The real estate arm of a Pennsylvania-based auto dealer is looking to develop two parcels on Shiloh Road near I-99 for commercial uses and is hoping to get a tax abatement program for a portion of the properties to assist with the cost of basic infrastructure for the site. Ron...
abc23.com
Field Damage At Spring Creek Park
After another act of vandalism at a Centre County park officials are speaking out about the problem. Township employees say they noticed tire tracks on the ball field at Spring Creek Park in College Township Yesterday Morning. State College Police say someone drove a vehicle onto the playing field and...
Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil makes his annual prediction
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog emerged from his burrow on a cold Thursday morning and saw his shadow, declaring there would be six more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction as a deadly storm wreaked havoc in the South and the Northeast was bracing for a dangerous Arctic blast.People gathered Thursday at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's "inner circle" summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow - and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter....
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle
Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
wtaj.com
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Public meeting set to discuss Somerset Pike project
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed PA 985 (Somerset Pike) Slide Repair project in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. The project will consist of repairing the existing slide condition adjacent to PA 985, minor approach paving, […]
wpsu.org
Why a PA school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
wtaj.com
Shingle Shaker: Punxsutawney’s second-generation Groundhog Club President
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thomas Dunkel is the newest appointed President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle. As he now manages the club during its preparations for Groundhog Day and beyond, his role carries a special significance. Dunkel, who is also known as Shingle Shaker, is a second-generation...
wdadradio.com
RESCUES, FLUE FIRE REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
After a quiet day Tuesday, Indiana County First Responders had an active afternoon yesterday. The first call was at 2:51 PM for a physical rescue on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire Association said in a Facebook post that one person was trapped inside a car at a car wash. Crews were canceled, though, as the person was able to get out shortly after.
