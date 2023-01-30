UT Arlington moves classes online Monday, Tuesday due to winter weather

The winter storm bearing down on North Texas Monday has prompted UT Arlington to announce that its campus will be closed and classes will be held online-only starting at 3 p.m. Monday until at least the end of the day Tuesday, according to a news release.

“All classes will move online if feasible,” the university announced. “Employees will work remotely through end-of-day Tuesday unless your position requires you to be on campus for emergency operations. Employees should contact their supervisors with specific questions about their duties or their individual circumstances.”

The winter storm warning is in effect until at least 6 a.m. Wednesday, with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth warning of slick and dangerous roads due to below-freezing temperatures. The forecast Monday called for a high of 33 and an overnight low of 26.