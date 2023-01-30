Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29)

By Nathan Charles

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week for Jan. 23-29. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Lelani Carter, Benson Girls Basketball

Carter has stepped up as a scorer this season but has been particularly good lately. January 24 in a dominant win over Westview, no one was as dominant as Carter during her third straight game with more than 20 points. Carter scored a career-high 29 points, went 7 for 8 from the free throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and put together a double-double with an eye-popping 12 steals. All three of those figures - points, rebounds and steals - were new career highs. Carter has already passed her point totals from each of the past two years and jumped to 22nd in the state in average scoring after the win over Westview.

Nate Germonprez, Westside Boys Swimming

Germonprez collected three gold medals at his home invite on Saturday and helped lead the Warriors to a runner-up team finish. The senior won once with teammates and twice on his own to add to a medal collection that now includes 24 golds and seven silvers. He led off the 200 medley relay for Westside and helped start the Warriors on their way to a new season-best time. Germonprez then won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, equaling his top 50 free time at 20.29 seconds. That’s the best time in the state this season and a top-five time all time in Nebraska history. He also has this season’s best times in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.

Mattie Dalton, Fremont Girls Basketball

Dalton has been a problem for defenses in the paint all season long. That continued in a Jan. 24 win over Omaha Burke that included her seventh double-digit scoring total of the season and fifth double-double thanks to her work on the glass. Dalton scored 15, grabbed seven offensive rebounds and nine on defense. Three nights later she grabbed 15 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Southeast. The sophomore has 163 total points on the season and 169 rebounds.

Maxwell Greeley, Gering Boys Basketball

Greeley put together one of the best scoring nights for any player in the state on Friday in a win over Alliance that gave the Bulldogs a five-game winning streak. His 37 points were the most of his career by 10 and came on a night he shot 13 of 19, hit five three-pointers, went 6 of 8 from the line and grabbed six rebounds.

Reagen Gallaway, Amherst Girls Wrestling

Gallaway remains untouchable on the mat and finishes the regular season unbeaten at a perfect 34-0. Two technical falls and a pin gave her the 145-pound gold medal on Saturday at the Amherst Girls Invite – the ninth time she’s claimed a championship this season. It’s been 10 matches since any opponent has been able to force Gallaway into a full six-minute match. Gallaway has 26 pins in 34 matches, is the reigning state champion at 138 pounds and increased her overall win streak to 71 on Saturday. She has yet to lose since girls wrestling began last winter.

Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic Boys Basketball

The Knights were coming off a tough loss to O’Neill that snapped a five-game winning streak when Kerkman went off for a season-high 24 during a blowout win over Humphrey St. Francis. Kerkman was 8 of 15 shooting, sank five threes and grabbed four rebounds in a game that passed his previous best from this year by five points.

Josie Hood, Marian Girls Swimming

Hood was a double event winner, shot to the top of the season list for one event and helped set a meet record in another on Saturday at the Westside Warrior Invitational. She won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 9.34 seconds and posted the fastest time in the state so far this season for the event. Her mark of 58.12 seconds also took the butterfly gold and made her fourth in the state. She and three teammates also set the meet record in the 400 free relay, but Hood settled for a silver when a team from Westside took gold. Regardless, Hood has 30 golds and six silvers as the season approaches its final weeks.

Awit Mamer, Omaha Central Senior

The Eagles were looking for a spark Friday after back-to-back losses and with a road trip to Class B’s top team, Skutt, on the schedule. Mamer provided that spark during a big win that included 24 points, 9 of 14 shooting, three makes from beyond the arc, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. His total was a new season-high by a point better than the 23 he had in the opener.

Sammy Leu, Wahoo Girls Basketball

Leu didn’t have her best shooting night in the Trailblazer Conference championship Saturday against Malcolm. But while she was just 6 of 16 overall, Leu was 5 for 11 from three-point range and led her team to the win with 20 points. She also had 17 points and made three more from long range in the semifinals during a win over Platteview. Leu also added five total rebounds, nine assists and six steals during the two games for a Wahoo squad that won its fifth game out of the last six while winning the conference title.

Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann Boys Wrestling

Ohnoutka suffered his first loss of the season on Jan. 20 at the David City Invite but responded with pins in eight of the next 10 matches including five straight on Saturday that gave him his home invite title. Three pins in the first period and two more in the second improved Ohnoutka to 41-1 on the season and made it six tournament titles in seven tries. His only setback is a 5-4 decision to a Class A wrestler. Ohnoutka lost just two matches last season but had to withdraw medically at the district meet. He not only looks like a lock for state this winter but perhaps the favorite at 126 pounds.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport Girls Basketball

Loomis-Goltl has a run of seven straight games with at least 20 points after doing it three times last week in the conference tournament. Her scoring figures during a trio of wins that improved the Bulldogs to 15-0 included 22, 21 and 20. She was 24 of 40 shooting during that stretch, 14 of 16 from the free throw line, totaled 17 rebounds, 15 assists and six steals. Loomis-Goltl hasn’t been held to single digits all season and has only been held under 20 four times.

Grady Romshek, Aquinas Boys Wrestling

Romshek added to an extensive medal collection on Saturday when he won the 106-pound gold medal in Albion. Although a senior, Romshek has committed to staying in the lightest weight class of all and has seen it pay off with a career that includes a state medal and more than 100 wins. In Albion, a pin, 19-0 technical fall and 9-0 major decision earned Romshek his sixth tournament win of the season and made his record 33-2.

Peyton McCabe, Skutt Girls Basketball

McCabe was unstoppable from the start in Friday’s win over Omaha Central. On a night the junior scored 31 points, she had 12 of those in the first quarter when the SkyHawks jumped out to a lead they never game up while defeating a second straight Class A team and picking up a third win over a Class A team so far this season. In the win over Central, she hit six times from beyond the three-point arc.

Antallah Sandlin’el, North Star Senior

Sandlin’el was a major force in North Star tying its season-high of three wins in a row on Jan. 24 when he finished with his sixth double-double of the season. The 6-foot-8 senior scored 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds while also handing out four assists. On Saturday he had 28 with 14 more rebounds.

Kayla Preston, Millard North Girls Basketball

Preston scored 20 in a game as a sophomore but has been held below that total ever since. That changed in a Jan. 24 win over Bellevue East that gave Millard North its seventh straight win this season and ended a four-game skid against the Chieftans. On a night where Preston shot 8 of 13, was 8 of 11 from the free throw line and five assists, she poured in 25 points for a new career-high. She then had 14 in a win over Elkhorn South and 14 in a victory against Papillion-La Vista.

Grayson Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth Boys Basketball

Sheen had never scored 20 in his career when he exploded for 30 in Friday’s triple overtime win against Franklin. Thanks to his efforts, the Falcons won their first game of the year and ended a 16-game skid that stretched back to last season. Sheen was 11 for 21 shooting, grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, 19 rebounds total and swiped away five steals.

Kayden Sipp, Adams Central Girls Wrestling

Sipp won her third tournament in a row and picked up her 25th win overall when she took the gold medal at 130 pounds for the Central Conference Championship on Saturday in Seward. Two pinfalls and a 17-2 technical fall in the semifinals gave Sipp 10 wins in a row since she lost a tough 4-2 decision in the title match of the Norm Manstedt Invite on Jan. 5. Sipp is 25-1, has six tournament titles overall and 22 pins.

Tyler Stewart, Omaha North Boys Wrestling

Stewart picked up his fourth tournament title of the season and moved over 40 wins when he claimed the Skutt Invite 220-pound championship on Saturday in Omaha. His day included a pin, technical fall and major decision, and improved him to 42-1 overall while running his winning streak to 24 in a row since dropping a match to a wrestler from Kansas on Dec. 17. Stewart has already matched his mark from last year when he won the Class A state title. Getting back to Omaha and doing it all over again would put him near 60 wins on the season.

Emma Stice, Papillion-La Vista Girls Wrestling

Stice has just one blemish on her record this season and that came to an Iowa wrestler at the Council Bluffs Classic back on Dec. 10. She’s unbeaten against Nebraska opponents and has won 19 in a row since that match including the 145-pound gold on Saturday at the Norfolk Girls Invite. Stice pinned two opponents in less than two minutes combined then accepted a medical forfeit in the championship match for her sixth tournament title of the season. Stice has 24 pins and has gone 62-5 in the past two seasons including a trip to the state tournament.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola Boys Basketball

Zelasney scored more than 30 points for the fourth time in his career and the second time this season during Friday’s win over rival Cross County. On a 13 for 24 shooting night, Zelasney scored 32 points and swiped away six steals. Zelasney is averaging 22 points per game and has a season-high of 37 in a Dec. 20 win over Nebraska Lutheran.