WVDE announces summer feeding programs for 2023
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s estimated that 75% of West Virginia children qualify for free or reduced meals at school. For many of them, school meals are the only ones they get. The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for schools and non-profit organizations to become summer...
South Harrison FFA members attend Capitol event
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the South Harrison FFA Chapter attended an event at the State Capitol on Monday. Emma Hitt. Harris Holden, Olivia Marshall, Mahaliegh Mearns and Spencer Nolan participated in Agricultural Day at the Capitol. They attended meetings with Harrison County Delegates and Senators to advocate for...
A local student’s story inspires legislation on dyslexia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local West Virginia teachers are pushing for a bill that they say will help kids with dyslexia. They say a part of what inspired the bill is a local student’s story. Maxin’s mom Misti Sims said she started noticing her son struggling with reading...
January’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Morgan Elmore
COALTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgan Elmore has been selected as January’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month. Elmore is a pre-k teacher at Coalton Elementary School in Randolph County who knew all along teaching was what she wanted to do. Her dream was to always teach at Coalton...
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Parkersburg Police Dept. is still trying to find Gretchen Fleming. The department posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to join a search party to look for her. It will be on Saturday, February 4th. That date will be two months since Gretchen was last seen at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg.
French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring
Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
First at 4 Forum: DJ Bhos
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - DJ Bhos, a 9-year-old DJ, joined First at 4 on Wednesday. He talked about being a DJ for a dance at Clarksburg First Friday, songs he will be playing, and tips for dressing like a DJ. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Daisy, a 4-year-old dog, with her and talked about adopting dogs that are overweight. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 30
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses how much retirement money I need. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
First at 4 Forum: Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shaun and Tracy with the Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance joined First at 4 on Monday. Shaun and Tracy talked about an upcoming benefit concert in downtown Clarksburg, how the concert will benefit the alliance, and the nine acts who will be performing. You can...
Chad Ashby Ballard
Chad Ashby Ballard, 41, of Bridgeport passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1981, a son of Timothy “Tim” Ballard and Shelley Martin Ballard, both of Bridgeport. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one son, Trenton Ashby...
Crumbl Cookies opening second West Virginia location
Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its unique cookie flavors, is opening a second West Virginia location.
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The developer of White Oaks said recently they had a client in mind for the $2.9 million earth-moving and grading project currently taking place near the Interstate 79 southbound Saltwell exit. While the new business will not be arriving for likely two years, it will come...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
