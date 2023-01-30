Read full article on original website
Laura Westley
3d ago
this is just another way to keep certain groups irresponsible for their own financial futures. it is totally wrong and the people on the council probably don't even ride the busses. how dare they?
Reply
12
PG Darling 301
3d ago
City buses will become mobile homeless shelters. Bus Drivers have enough to deal with already.
Reply(2)
16
Chris
2d ago
Well... that's good news for the homeless, and crime is sure about to go through the roof! busses are gonna be constantly crowded, and bus operators are gonna care less and less about their passengers.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
DC crime engulfs local news after city council voted to lower sentences for criminal conduct
Local news outlets saw their front pages plastered with stories of crime following a revision of the D.C. crime code to lessen sentences for criminals.
POLITICO
Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.
What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
Washington, D.C., Banned Bird E-Scooters: 'Arbitrary and Capricious,' Says Company
Bird is one of several electronic scooter companies operating in Washington, D.C. The e-scooters are incredibly convenient for traveling around town; millions of rides are taken each year. But as of January 1, the Bird scooters have all disappeared from city sidewalks. The reason for this has since become clear:...
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
4th stimulus check update 2023 — One-time payment from $200 to $1,050 goes out this week – check if you’re eligible
AMERICANS are receiving automatic payments between $200 and $1,050 this week. The direct payments come from a $9.5billion pot - part of California's Middle Class Tax Refund. The one-time payment is to provide relief for California taxpayers. The refunds started going out in October 2022 in the form of debit...
WYFF4.com
3 SC women, U.S. Postal Service employees, charged in multi-million-dollar COVID-19 PPP fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three women, who were employees of U.S. Postal Service, face charges in South Carolina for a multi-million-dollar national fraud scheme related to the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, officials said Tuesday. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the scheme involved...
Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible
ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
House committee advances bill that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane is gaining traction as it was passed out of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure today. House Bill 2222, introduced by Delegate Westfall (R-Jackson), was...
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
Comments / 38