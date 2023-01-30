ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 38

Laura Westley
3d ago

this is just another way to keep certain groups irresponsible for their own financial futures. it is totally wrong and the people on the council probably don't even ride the busses. how dare they?

Reply
12
PG Darling 301
3d ago

City buses will become mobile homeless shelters. Bus Drivers have enough to deal with already.

Reply(2)
16
Chris
2d ago

Well... that's good news for the homeless, and crime is sure about to go through the roof! busses are gonna be constantly crowded, and bus operators are gonna care less and less about their passengers.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.

What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
The US Sun

Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible

ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy