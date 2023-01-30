Read full article on original website
Bronx resident says colony of raccoons has taken refuge outside her home
When residents tell News 12 they have a pest problem, often times it relates to roaches and rodents. For this Concourse Village resident, the pest problem is much, much bigger.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early morning fire destroys pizza place and neighboring buildings (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A heavy fire at a Main Street pizza place in Arlington put several fire departments to work on Wednesday morning minutes after 2 a.m. The blaze destroyed a pizza place and a neighboring three-story building with multiple apartments. Dutchess County 911 received a call from...
Headlines: Person killed by train, Saugerties burglar caught, skimmer found at Airmont Walmart
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
Bed-Stuy fire destroys smoke shop, convenience store
Fire officials say that the shop on Broadway burst into flames just after 10 a.m., and that the flames even managed to impact nearby stores and an apartment building.
News 12
Police: Man was intoxicated when crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex
Several families are displaced after a man crashed a pickup truck into a condominium complex in Norwalk, police say. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condominium complex on Hamilton Avenue. Police say the collision caused structural damage to the two-story condominium, which contains five apartments.
News 12
Police: Woman found strangled in Brooklyn apartment weeks after death
Authorities say the 43-year-old woman found dead for weeks in her Brooklyn apartment has been identified. Back in December, police say they found a decomposed body of a woman insider her apartment at the Albany Houses in Crown Heights after a call came in for a foul smell in the building.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot
I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
tourcounsel.com
Cross County Mall | Shopping center in Yonkers, New York
Cross County Mall is a shopping mall in Mattoon, Illinois, U.S. It was opened in 1971 with JCPenney, G. C. Murphy, IGA, Arlan's, and Myers Brothers, with Sears joining in 1972. Following the closure of Arlan's in 1973, the space became Kmart one year later. G. C. Murphy became Meis, Elder-Beerman, and then Carson's, while Kmart moved out of the mall in 1993 and became a larger Sears store.
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Kent: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with its brake lights on at a Mobil gas station located at 1338 NY-52, according to Kent Police.
Police: Arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel room
The man from Bridgeport was charged with burglary, larceny and other charges connected to the hairless cat stolen from a Shelton hotel room.
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire
A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
Montville HS forced to shelter in place after unauthorized man enters building
An administrator says a male who wasn't authorized to be at Montville High School entered the building.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
Nassau DA: Former waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of busboy over tip money at Hicksville restaurant
The 25-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.
theexaminernews.com
PV Fire Dept. Files Restraining Order for Illegal Dumping
A show cause order was filed by the Putnam Valley Fire Department against a construction company owner accused of transporting and dumping contaminated material where the new Oscawana Lake Road firehouse is being built. The order, filed on Jan. 20 with Judge Victor Grossman in Putnam County Supreme Court, named...
News 12
Port Jervis councilman pleads not guilty to stealing more than $1,000 from school district
A Port Jervis councilman and social studies teacher pleaded not guilty yesterday to charges he stole more than $1,000 from the school district. Regis Foster, 43, was arrested by state police in November after authorities say he “knowingly and intentionally stole” money meant for home instruction last school year.
South Blooming Grove sued by county for alleged unauthorized development while new info surfaces about 'missing mayor'
The property is owned by the county, which has now filed a lawsuit against one of those municipalities, South Blooming Grove, and its contractors.
