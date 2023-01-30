ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, NY

Daily Voice

POUND RIDGE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Man was intoxicated when crashing truck into Norwalk condo complex

Several families are displaced after a man crashed a pickup truck into a condominium complex in Norwalk, police say. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Hamilton Heights condominium complex on Hamilton Avenue. Police say the collision caused structural damage to the two-story condominium, which contains five apartments.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Police: Woman found strangled in Brooklyn apartment weeks after death

Authorities say the 43-year-old woman found dead for weeks in her Brooklyn apartment has been identified. Back in December, police say they found a decomposed body of a woman insider her apartment at the Albany Houses in Crown Heights after a call came in for a foul smell in the building.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
i95 ROCK

Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot

I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
DANBURY, CT
tourcounsel.com

Cross County Mall | Shopping center in Yonkers, New York

Cross County Mall is a shopping mall in Mattoon, Illinois, U.S. It was opened in 1971 with JCPenney, G. C. Murphy, IGA, Arlan's, and Myers Brothers, with Sears joining in 1972. Following the closure of Arlan's in 1973, the space became Kmart one year later. G. C. Murphy became Meis, Elder-Beerman, and then Carson's, while Kmart moved out of the mall in 1993 and became a larger Sears store.
MATTOON, IL
Daily Voice

Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Kent: Police

A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with its brake lights on at a Mobil gas station located at 1338 NY-52, according to Kent Police.
KENT, CT
101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire

A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

PV Fire Dept. Files Restraining Order for Illegal Dumping

A show cause order was filed by the Putnam Valley Fire Department against a construction company owner accused of transporting and dumping contaminated material where the new Oscawana Lake Road firehouse is being built. The order, filed on Jan. 20 with Judge Victor Grossman in Putnam County Supreme Court, named...
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY

