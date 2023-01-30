Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center hosting love themed luncheon fundraiser next Friday
The local community is invited to embrace love and kindness during a fundraiser luncheon for the Emporia Senior Center next week. The Love and Kindness Luncheon will be held next Friday, Feb. 10 at the Senior Center. The cost to attend is $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
KVOE
Emporia Children’s Choir to benefit from spaghetti feed fundraiser Sunday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
The Emporia Children’s Choir has now been active for close to a month and is now set for its first major fundraiser this weekend. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be hosting a spaghetti feed for the choir Saturday afternoon. The feed will run from 11:30 pm to 1:30 pm at St. Mark’s located at 1508 W. 12th Ave.
KVOE
City leadership pondering ideal placement for new skate park within Whittier following community forum Wednesday evening
The construction of a new skate park in the Emporia City Limits will be a phased effort with administration currently in phase one. The main focus of phase one is deciding the ideal location for the project after original plans to replace the current Santa Fe Skate Park fell through following lease negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. At this time, it appears the project will be located within Whittier Park following a review of all city parks last year according to City Manager Trey Cocking.
KVOE
Emporia Community Foundation announces 2023 grant beneficiaries
Five area nonprofit entities are receiving grant funds through the Emporia Community Foundation. The Community Foundation’s Grants Committee announced award amounts for the following groups Tuesday:. *$10,000 for COF Training Services to repair a building foundation and make housing repairs at its Burlington facility. COF Training Services offers housing...
KVOE
Emporia Country Club sells
Details are pending and the paperwork hasn’t reached the Lyon County Register of Deeds Office, but both sides involved in the Emporia Country Club sale say the process has closed. Investor Jerid Thomas, part of Emporia Community Group LLC, says the sale closed Monday, slightly ahead of the targeted...
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
KVOE
Smith to retire as Pioneer Bluffs executive director
After 15 years at the helm, Lynn Smith has announced her upcoming retirement as executive director of Pioneer Bluffs. Smith became the facility’s first director and guided Pioneer Bluffs through renovation projects — including the signature white barn — as well as an expanding event schedule. Smith also guided a boom in fundraising through Pioneer Bluffs’ ongoing association with the Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day process.
KVOE
City of Emporia in strong financial position according to annual year-end review presented during city commission study session Wednesday
Financially speaking, the City of Emporia is kicking off the 2023 calendar year on the right foot. According to the 2022 year-end summary presented by City Treasurer Janet Harouff Wednesday morning, the city’s general fund ended the year with a higher unencumbered cash total than 2021. The city ended with $4.7 million more than the original budget projections according to Harouff.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 02-01-23
Newsmaker: Jackie Morris discusses preparations for upcoming disc golf tournaments. Newsmaker 2: Ken Hanson discusses upcoming activities at the Emporia Senior Center. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
KVOE
KVOE
City begins repairs on Flint Road, Commercial Street sidewalks
Street repairs are underway on part of a northwest Emporia street. Repairs began Wednesday on part of Flint Road after a 20-inch water main failed near the intersection with Arrowhead Drive back in mid-November. The city has not said how long it will take to make the needed repairs. Separately,...
KVOE
Emporia City Commission to handle housing matters in Wednesday action meeting
There are quite a few infrastructure matters for Emporia city commissioners to handle this week. As part of the action meeting, commissioners could ask the state for permission to extend a lift station improvement project by six months due to unspecified supply chain issues. Commissioners could also approve requests to...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority awards contract for drainage, pavement work northeast of Emporia
The Kansas Turnpike Authority has approved a contract for upcoming highway projects northeast of Emporia. The contract involves drainage improvements at mile marker 141.6. It also includes pavement repairs for northbound and southbound outside lanes between mile markers 140-143, or 13-16 miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate. Bettis Asphalt &...
KVOE
Charges announced in alleged burglary of former Cedar Point school building
Court hearings are ahead for two people who allegedly tried to steal books from the former Cedar Point school building late last month. Formal charges have been filed against 25-year-old Kathryn Laine Culbert of Eureka and 23-year-old Jacobsen Thomas Eells of Topeka. Both are charged with burglary of a non-dwelling, misdemeanor theft and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
KVOE
Jowers resigns as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendent
USD 386 Madison-Virgil needs a new superintendent. In a special meeting this week, the district board “regrettably” accepted the resignation of Steve Jowers effective at the end of the academic year in June. Board members also briefly discussed the next steps in a search. Jowers is becoming the...
KVOE
KDOT installing ‘high performance’ signs on selected highways in Lyon, Greenwood counties
A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.
KVOE
Emporia High boys swimming and diving head to Topeka West Invitational
The Emporia High boys swim and diving team is down to its final three regular-season meets. The Spartans travel to Topeka for the Topeka West Invitational Wednesday. Junior Ian Navarro will be swimming in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles, while also being a part of the 200 free and 400 free relays.
KVOE
Lyon County’s COVID numbers again within recent range; statewide flu numbers well below December peak
In general terms, Lyon County’s weekly COVID-19 traffic remains on par with past weeks. Public Health reported 42 new cases, down from the 63 cases reported Jan. 25 but in the range of 20-70 new weekly cases that has held firm since September. Deaths remained steady at 134. Lyon...
KVOE
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office once again receives Kansas Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Award
For over a decade, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for its outstanding work in helping improve traffic safety conditions across the area. This year was no different as the Kansas Department of Transportation recently bestowed the department with the 2023 Traffic Safety Award. Annually, the department is involved in a litany of enforcement efforts including the annual KDOT Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), Seatbelts are For Everyone (SAFE), extra enforcement through holidays, child safety seat check lanes and many more.
KVOE
Former Lyon County chief judge receives prestigious honor from Kansas Courts System
Former Lyon County chief judge Merlin Wheeler has obtained a state honor for judicial excellence. The Kansas Courts System announced Wheeler has received the Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence. Wheeler retired from the Lyon County District Court bench in August after over 30 years of legal service as judge, including 25 years as the Fifth District’s chief judge. He became a senior judge after retirement, traveling the state to adjudicate cases as needed.
