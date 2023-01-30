ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WRGB

Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Albany Memorial Emergency Department reopens following water main break

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany were closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care were encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police, say no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Gas Prices in Capital District $.13 higher then the national average

Between the cost of groceries, gas, and home heating, a heavy weight is being placed on people’s wallets over the last year. Some shoppers are even describing these everyday essentials as a rollercoaster. "It's been really up and down lately" said Chichi Ivah a local shopper "first, the gas...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes man dies in crash after leading police on pursuit

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cohoes man has died following a crash after a called off pursuit. Investigators say State Police located a vehicle that was driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. That vehicle, according to police, matched the description of a vehicle involved...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Malta woman accused of setting fire to duplex while other residents were home

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — A Malta woman faces felony charges, accused of setting fire to her duplex earlier this month. On January 24, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sarah N. Woody, 42, of Malta, charging her with Arson in the Second Degree (B Felony) and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (D Felony) resulting from an incident on January 16, 2023.
MALTA, NY
WRGB

Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man arrested after attempting to flee detectives, accused in shots fired incidents

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a 19-year-old man, accused in two separate shots fired incidents. Ernest Legree is accused of firing several rounds at a passing vehicle in the area of Sheridan Avenue and Lark Street back on January 29th at around 8:15 PM. The second incident was back on November 30,2022. He's accused of firing at least one round from a handgun south on Lark Street towards Sheridan Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region BOCES celebrate monthlong career technical education initiative

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — For the month of February, the Capital Region BOCES is taking part in a nationwide celebration of Career and Technical Education programs. Leaders at the Capital Region BOCES say they are currently teaching more than 1,200 high school students from across the region, along with several hundred adult students helping them train on skills necessary for the workforce.
ALBANY, NY

