WRGB
Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
WRGB
Albany Memorial Emergency Department reopens following water main break
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany were closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care were encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
WRGB
Police, say no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
WRGB
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
WRGB
Albany Common Council working to regulate short term rentals after city residents fed up
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Short term rentals, through sites like AIRBNB and VRBO, are causing so many headaches for residents in Albany that the Common Council is looking to implement regulations to address some of the quality of life issues. “Piles of trash, noise issues, they don’t clean their...
WRGB
Saratoga BLM rallies for law enforcement reform in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Capital Region social justice groups are speaking out against police brutality. The Saratoga Black Lives Matter group spoke out against the violent death of Tyre Nichols, a man in Memphis who died after being severely beaten by police officers. Organizers of the group have...
WRGB
Previous tenant accused of leaving dogs, cat behind for days after moving out
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested a 43-year-old woman on animal cruelty charges. Police say with the assistance of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and City of Albany Animal Control, responded to a rental property on Western Avenue on January 17th. According to police, the...
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
WRGB
Gas Prices in Capital District $.13 higher then the national average
Between the cost of groceries, gas, and home heating, a heavy weight is being placed on people’s wallets over the last year. Some shoppers are even describing these everyday essentials as a rollercoaster. "It's been really up and down lately" said Chichi Ivah a local shopper "first, the gas...
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WRGB
Cohoes man dies in crash after leading police on pursuit
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cohoes man has died following a crash after a called off pursuit. Investigators say State Police located a vehicle that was driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. That vehicle, according to police, matched the description of a vehicle involved...
WRGB
24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
WRGB
Malta woman accused of setting fire to duplex while other residents were home
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — A Malta woman faces felony charges, accused of setting fire to her duplex earlier this month. On January 24, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sarah N. Woody, 42, of Malta, charging her with Arson in the Second Degree (B Felony) and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (D Felony) resulting from an incident on January 16, 2023.
WRGB
Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
WRGB
Albany man arrested after attempting to flee detectives, accused in shots fired incidents
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a 19-year-old man, accused in two separate shots fired incidents. Ernest Legree is accused of firing several rounds at a passing vehicle in the area of Sheridan Avenue and Lark Street back on January 29th at around 8:15 PM. The second incident was back on November 30,2022. He's accused of firing at least one round from a handgun south on Lark Street towards Sheridan Avenue.
WRGB
Capital Region BOCES celebrate monthlong career technical education initiative
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — For the month of February, the Capital Region BOCES is taking part in a nationwide celebration of Career and Technical Education programs. Leaders at the Capital Region BOCES say they are currently teaching more than 1,200 high school students from across the region, along with several hundred adult students helping them train on skills necessary for the workforce.
WRGB
Former Albany man sentenced to 40 years, plus 25 years supervision, in rape conviction
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Germaine Montes, 32, formerly of Albany, was sentenced as a Predicate Felon to an aggregate term of 40 years in State Prison, followed by 25 years of post-release supervision before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court late this afternoon. Tuesday’s sentence follows...
