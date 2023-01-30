ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
SIMSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas […]
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep

The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting shooting at Pecanland Mall

UPDATE (02/01/2023): On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Curtis Lee Lewis was taken into custody for falsely reporting a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Investigation by the Louisiana State Police leads to criminal charge against a Rayville councilwoman

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.
RAYVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested and charged...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Jan. 25, 2023, after a six-month drug investigation. LPSO says they obtained search warrants which led to the arrests of Nicholas Moore, 30, Miketavious Dice, 34, and Ladarius Winzer, 41. Sheriff Stephen Williams says they found 2.3...
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the intersection of New Natchitoches Road and Arthur Street where authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest wanted Union Parish man for distributing meth

UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six […]
UNION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

18-year-old Bastrop man wanted for Homicide, police say

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.
BASTROP, LA
cenlanow.com

18-year-old identified as one of the gunmen who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen. The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police with approximately...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested after taking car

An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

