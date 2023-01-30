WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the intersection of New Natchitoches Road and Arthur Street where authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

