lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed the search...
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting shooting at Pecanland Mall
UPDATE (02/01/2023): On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Curtis Lee Lewis was taken into custody for falsely reporting a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that...
cenlanow.com
Investigation by the Louisiana State Police leads to criminal charge against a Rayville councilwoman
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.
cenlanow.com
Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested and charged...
KNOE TV8
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Jan. 25, 2023, after a six-month drug investigation. LPSO says they obtained search warrants which led to the arrests of Nicholas Moore, 30, Miketavious Dice, 34, and Ladarius Winzer, 41. Sheriff Stephen Williams says they found 2.3...
cenlanow.com
Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the intersection of New Natchitoches Road and Arthur Street where authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
cenlanow.com
Three female juveniles lead Farmerville Police Department on high speed chase with stolen car; arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 30th, 2023, the Farmerville Police Department was notified about a vehicle that was stolen from the Eastside Hills Apartments around 12:40 AM. The owner of the vehicle informed authorities that she left the car running while she went inside her apartment. While...
Deputies arrest wanted Union Parish man for distributing meth
UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six […]
cenlanow.com
18-year-old Bastrop man wanted for Homicide, police say
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.
Off-duty deputy arrest Monroe man for allegedly stealing vehicle from car dealership
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, around 11:33 PM, an off-duty deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Nissan Altima driving around the property of Banner Ford, which is located on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. According to the deputy, the business was […]
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
Driver crashes vehicle in Ouachita Parish while under the influence; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to LA 15 around 11:54 PM in reference to a vehicle being in a ditch. Authorities were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was asleep at the wheel. Once authorities arrived […]
cenlanow.com
18-year-old identified as one of the gunmen who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen. The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police with approximately...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested after taking car
An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash
On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
