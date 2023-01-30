ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, IN

Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting

By Jacob Burbrink
 3 days ago

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began after someone called 911 about a person who was shot in the 7200 block of South 200 West in Jonesboro, Indiana around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Benito Lugo of Hidalgo, Texas with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The office said five other people were at the residence at the time of the shooting. After interviewing the people, detectives sought an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Jose Santos Cruz for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

As of the time of this report, Cruz was being held in the Grant County Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Detective Brad Moore at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-622-9864 extension 4212. They can also call Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

FOX59

FOX59

