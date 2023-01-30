Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in PhiladelphiaMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
Eagles-Chiefs: Former Birds WR shares his Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are already the favorites heading into the Super Bowl. Fans say it's destiny, and one former player who played for coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City agrees. Many fans at Chickie's and Pete's were already sporting their NFC championship T-shirts, still savoring the Birds' big win and looking toward one more for the season. One day after clinching a trip to the Super Bowl, Eagles fans packed Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly for WIP SportsRadio's live broadcast, still very much on a victory high. "The whole thing is amazing," Stephanie Phillips said. "The whole season has...
Kyle Shanahan blames Eagles jumbotron for failure to challenge DeVonta Smith catch
You aren’t going to believe some of this. Then again, you might! Following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ one-sided triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, it appears the bay area has experienced some difficulty in accepting the final score and moving on. The whining has been rampant. The trash talk has been inescapable.
13 celebrities who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Pink, Taylor Swift, and Kevin Hart are Eagles fans.
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's daughter steals the show during postgame press conference
Alongside her siblings, Taylor Sirianni did her best to imitate her dad's mannerism and hand gestures while he was answering questions.
Eagles may have applied unconventional coaching search strategy to find their next great executive
The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for going against the grain with hires. Their recent executive hire may be along those same lines. In a recent column from Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer looking at the team’s hiring tendencies with head coaches, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie spoke about the team’s repeated decision to ignore what is expected and considered “normal” when it comes to hiring head coaches.
'Pile of bodies': Eagles fan celebrating NFC title win injured in bus shelter collapse
"I hit my head and I hit my back. I was knocked out for a few minutes," recalled Ashley Marcial, who fell from a bus shelter during this weekend's Eagles celebration in Center City.
Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles appear to have added to their reputation during this year’s NFC Championship Game. Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, spoke out this week on the harsh treatment that she received from Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC title game in Philadelphia. In a video... The post Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOTOS: Eagles fans march down Broad Street to celebrate trip to the Super Bowl
Eagles fans from across the city congregated on Broad Street to celebrate their team's win over the San Francisco 49ers.
NYC mayor says Empire State Building honoring Eagles was 'unacceptable'
For Giants fans, it felt like salt in the wounds after their loss to the Birds in the NFC divisional round.
Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
No matter how good you are, someone is out there ready to tear you down. A Giants player doesn’t believe... The post Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on Outsider.
iheart.com
Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
Wife of 49ers star: Eagles fans wished me dead
So much for the City of Brotherly Love. The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner posted a video on TikTok Wednesday, detailing her troubles with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Per TMZ, Sydney Warner didn’t enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field, and it...
The Ringer
A Special Eagles Season With Philly Sports Media Legend Ray Didinger
With the Eagles on a magical Super Bowl run, Sheil had to call up Philly sports media legend Ray Didinger to get his perspective on this year’s Eagles team. Sheil and Ray bounce from discussing whether this is the best Eagles team we’ve ever seen during Ray’s time covering the Birds to the evolution of Jalen Hurts as a QB and Nick Sirianni as a head coach.
Comments / 0