ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

After home prices fell in 2022, what’s ahead for 2023 Stanislaus County real estate market?

By Marijke Rowland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDSH0_0kWTgkkc00

Stanislaus County home buyers and sellers are likely in for another year of higher interest rates driving down demand and sales, according to real estate experts.

After a strong start to 2022, the Federal Reserve’s decision last summer to tame inflation through major key interest rate hikes had an immediate impact on the local market, according to data from TrendVision. Median home prices for the county were down 4.5% last year, ending at $420,000.

But the fall in home sale prices came after an 11% rise in median sale prices, which peaked at $485,000 last April, said Daniel Del Real, a broker associate at PMZ Real Estate.

“It was a pendulum, it was a year of two stories, where midyear we were looking at an 11% increase in median price but now we are 4.5% lower than we were at the end of 2021,” he said.

Del Real said he expects the second half of last year’s story, one of falling home prices coupled to rising mortgage rates, to be the dominant narrative for the 2023 real estate market as well.

That should mirror the statewide forecast from the California Association of Realtors, which reported a projected 8.8% decline in median home prices for 2023.

“With the market shifting as home sales and prices are predicted to temper next year, buyers and sellers are adapting to the new realities of the market,” CAR President Otto Catrina said in a statement from the group on its 2023 forecast.

Mortgage rates largely have followed the Federal Reserve’s rate increases and are expected to drive median home sale prices in 2023. Del Real said higher rates mean less affordability for buyers, which means sellers are looking at lower prices and sitting longer on the market.

So instead, Del Real said, some local sellers are deciding to stay in their homes. Many current homeowners have historically low mortgage rates and would have to shift into a higher rate to purchase a new home. At the end of 2021, mortgage rates were at about 3.1%, which jumped to 6.1% at the end of 2022. Still, the end-of-year rate is down from a year-high 7.1% that the county hit in October.

Del Real said the increase in the interest rate could mean up to a 30% lifetime increase in payments for buyers, pricing many out of the market. But there is reason for some optimism in the new year, he said, as many expect the rates to stabilize by midyear.

“We’re going to have another year where we have two stories. The first two quarters of the year as we see what Fed will do. But we won’t see prices find a stable button until the end of the second quarter,” he said.

He said the other story coming into the new year is both sellers and buyers getting realistic about where the market is now. He said buyers, sellers and real estate agents are in a “lose-lose-lose” with lower median sale prices, higher mortgage rates and fewer transactions overall.

“We’re having real conversations with sellers and saying you have to price your homes to market. We’re not pricing to expectations of what it was,” he said. “And we need to inform sellers that even though buyers are ‘winning’ because of lower price points, they’re really not because of higher mortgage rates and overall payments. Everyone needs to come together to create a successful transaction for all parties.”

Comments / 0

Related
csda.net

TID’s Solar-Over-Canals Tackles the Food-Water-Power Connection

When California passed its landmark climate bill AB 32 in 2006, it set a statewide goal to reduce emissions to 1990 levels by 2020. When that target was achieved in 2016, a more ambitious target of 40% reductions by 2030 was set, followed by an even higher goal to be 100% clean (carbon neutral) by 2045. These targets will require the effort of every sector to modify operations to reduce carbon dependence, conserve energy and modify operations to source renewable energy pathways. Special districts in the state will be phasing in electric fleet vehicles, exploring operational efficiencies to reduce emissions, and looking to grants and program incentives to aide in the affordability of energy transitions.
TURLOCK, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose

A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Industry Leader Named To The Save Mart Companies’ Board

The Save Mart Companies, a Modesto, California-based company, has appointed industry veteran Robert “Bob” G. Miller to its board of directors. “Bob’s expertise and passion for the grocery industry is legendary along with his unparalleled track record of being a growth-focused leader,” said Shane Sampson, executive chairman of the board, The Save Mart Companies.
MODESTO, CA
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
foodsafetynews.com

California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
STOCKTON, CA
tmpresale.com

Air Supplys concert in Modesto, CA Aug 19th, 2023 – presale code

The latest Air Supply presale password is now online: Members with a presale code will have the opportunity to buy tickets in advance of anyone else 😀. If you can’t order your tickets to Air Supply’s concert in Modesto during the presale you might not be able to buy them before they are all sold.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
STOCKTON, CA
The Valley Citizen

Frohman: Fix Modesto’s Three Can Catastrophe Now

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen recently advised a disgruntled citizen that the city’s new three-can collection program for garbage waste is only a six-month “pilot program.”. While most pilot programs are tested in small areas of town, the Modesto City Council implemented the garbage collection experiment throughout the city, formulating rules with minimal citizen input. Now, the consequences of their dubious decisions have affected the entire city.
MODESTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

11K+
Followers
143
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy