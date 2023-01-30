ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Cordial

Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Cordial, 54, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1968 in Columbus to Betty (Knisley) Cordial and the late Larry D. Cordial. Cindy enjoyed going to the beach, camping, traveling, cooking,...
LEXINGTON, OH
Robert G. Heasley

Robert G. “Bob” Heasley, age 84, of Granville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on May 5, 1938, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul and Ruth (Graham) Heasley.
GRANVILLE, OH
80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner set for February 6

DANVILLE — One of Knox County’s proudest – and tastiest – traditions will turn 80 years old next week. The Danville Raccoon Dinner will celebrate eight decades of filling bellies and fostering community togetherness on Monday, Feb. 6. The 80th annual dinner will be held at St. Luke’s Community Center, located behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church at 307 N. Market St.
DANVILLE, OH
Old postcard shows the original face of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

MOUNT VERNON -- On my way to cover a Cleveland Orchestra concert this week, I stopped to poke around in the Medina Antique Mall, just off the interstate. I love browsing such places, even though I don’t have any money for buying large or expensive treasures. It costs nothing but time to appreciate things.
MEDINA, OH
Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC

LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
LEXINGTON, OH
Take a seat: Mt. Gilead owns East Knox in huge victory

Mt. Gilead swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush East Knox 50-25 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Fredericktown proves to be too much for Centerburg

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown boys basketball team took a bit of a victory lap on Friday night, and the community reveled in the affair. The Freddies, who already clinched the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title outright, rolled over rival Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night and then cut down the nets in front of a home crowd.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Danville completes season sweep of East Knox with Senior Night victory

DANVILLE — For three years, Danville’s current senior class had to watch East Knox celebrate. The Bulldogs won three straight Devil-Dog football games – including twice on Danville’s field – outscoring the Blue Devils 83-34. They won six straight boys basketball games, including three in the 2020-2021 season alone (East Knox and Danville met in the sectional tournament that year).
DANVILLE, OH

