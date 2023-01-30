Read full article on original website
More than 75 percent of insect species are not currently protected
Insects make up the majority of animal species across the globe. More than 80 percent of all animals are insects and yet, of the estimated 5.5 million insect species, only 8 percent appear in the list of assessed species for the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. This indicates that insects are overlooked, despite the fact that they pollinate the majority of plants and provide food for humans and countless predators, such as birds and bats. In fact, insects are crucial for ecosystem functioning but we don’t much consider them when planning conservation programs.
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
319-million-year-old fish holds clues about brain evolution
The skull of a fish that lived around 319 million years ago has recently been analyzed with by scientists from the University of Michigan and the University of Birmingham. The analysis turned up something unexpected. Within the fossilized skull, the researchers found a discrete, 3D object that could only be the fish’s brain.
What is causing honey bee colony collapse in the U.S.?
Honey bees are crucial pollinators of flowers, enabling the plants to form seeds and fruit, and reproduce successfully. In addition, around one-third of food eaten in by Americans comes from crop plants that are pollinated by honey bees. The collapse of bee colonies thus poses a threat to food security and is a phenomenon that concerns beekeepers across the U.S. and worldwide.
Machine learning may solve the mystery of bird movements
Many bird species migrate large distances across the globe and this movement is integral to their behavior, survival and reproduction. It is important to understand where they go, and when, so that effective conservation actions can be implemented, but it is not possible to track millions of birds as they travel from and to locations all over the world. Migratory birds rely on a predictable series of seasonally and regionally varying resources and are thus susceptible to the global changes in climate and weather patterns that are becoming more common.
Fireworks have long lasting impacts on wildlife
In a new study led by Curtin University, experts report that fireworks should be replaced with cleaner drone and laser light shows to prevent “highly damaging” impacts. Lead author Professor Bill Bateman noted that fireworks remain globally popular despite the overwhelming evidence that they negatively impact wildlife, domestic animals, and the environment.
Can plants adapt to rapid warming and drought?
At a time when global warming is making many regions of our planet hotter and drier, deserts are relatively new biomes that have grown substantially over the past 30 million years, with vast arid areas like those covering much of North America emerging only during the past five to seven million years. Thus, a better understanding of how several species of plants have invaded these harsh environments and were able to survive could help predict how ecosystems will fare in a drier, hotter future.
Eggshells of flightless birds evolved on different tracks
A team of researchers led by Montana State University has recently conducted a comprehensive molecular analysis of large flightless birds such as ostriches and emus to clarify how these birds have evolved. The study shows that structural molecular analysis may complement other tools, such as genetic analysis, in accurately tracing the evolutionary history of various types of animals. The findings could also shed new light on the evolution of egg-laying dinosaurs.
Hybridization reduces vulnerability to climate change
Rapid climate change is forcing many species to evolve and adapt quickly enough to avoid extinction, particularly those that do not tolerate a large degree of environmental variation, such as species from cooler high-elevation habitats, which often lack the genetic diversity that is crucial for adapting to global warming. According...
Distant storms trigger sneaker waves on the Pacific coast
On June 16, 2016, the Washington, Oregon, and northern California coasts were hit by multiple “sneaker waves” that flooded beaches, caused several injuries, and swamped a vehicle. These waves – also known as “wave runup events” – surge much faster on beaches than anticipated, often catching beachgoers unaware, sweeping them off their feet, trapping them against jetties or rocky shorelines, pushing heavy debris into them, and possibly pulling them into the cold waters when the waves rush back. Understanding the causes of these sneaker waves and developing a system for predicting them is thus crucial for public safety.
