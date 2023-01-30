Many bird species migrate large distances across the globe and this movement is integral to their behavior, survival and reproduction. It is important to understand where they go, and when, so that effective conservation actions can be implemented, but it is not possible to track millions of birds as they travel from and to locations all over the world. Migratory birds rely on a predictable series of seasonally and regionally varying resources and are thus susceptible to the global changes in climate and weather patterns that are becoming more common.

1 DAY AGO