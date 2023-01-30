ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

South Side gymnasts thriving

Thanks to two strong senior performers and some up-and-coming young stars, the South Side gymnastics team will be well represented at the upcoming individual state qualifier and county team championships later this month. Uncertainty surrounded the team this year after star gymnast Payton Waller graduated last spring following an 8-3...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture

This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside's Matthew Guglielmo is aspiring to perfection

Matthew Guglielmo made history when he became the first male cheerleader to compete at Oceanside High School, where in his senior year he served as cheerleading team captain and was named to All County. Now, as a class of 2022 alumnus, he has added to his accolades by becoming a collegiate national champion as a member of the University of Delaware cheerleading team at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Competition.
OCEANSIDE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Three cheers for Wantagh cheer

Wantagh High School’s cheerleading team has earned a bid to the national cheerleading competition in Florida later this month. It’s another feather in the cap of the greater Wantagh-Seaford area — Seaford High School’s cheer team also will be going to nationals, as will MacArthur High School’s team.
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

67th installation for East Meadow Chamber

The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new year of business and community at its 67th installation dinner on Jan. 27. The room at the Inn at New Hyde Park was energized with the possibilities of a new year, new board, and new opportunities. James Skinner Jr., was installed...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A flood of complaints

Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into the East Rockaway drainage improvement project, but not even a dam could hold back the project’s stream of problems. Nassau County representatives provided updates at the East Rockaway and Bay Park drainage improvement public information session on Jan. 25. Community members had the opportunity to question the representatives and air their grievances about the project. The project was announced in March 2014, following the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A wing-eating challenge for a special cause

For one East Meadow mom, watching her stepdaughter lose her own mother was tough. So when Jessica Schiavone found out about a wing-eating contest in benefit of Camp Good Mourning — a camp that provides free grief camp programs for kids coping with the death of a parent or sibling — she knew she wanted to take part in it, in memory of her stepdaughter’s mother.
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Full STEAM ahead for kids at Wantagh's elementary schools

From robotics to engineering and coding, elementary schools in Wantagh are finding innovative new ways to get students engaged in learning through STEAM classes. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, and the program focuses on project-based learning and taking an in-depth look into a variety of topics.
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore shelter needs long-term home

For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
GLEN COVE, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Their ‘FIRST’ robotics kit

Members of the Baldwin High School Robotics team received their kit and parts from FIRST Long Island last week. Baldwin High School students attended this year’s kickoff event for the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition, sponsored by FIRST Long Island and hosted by LIU Post on Jan. 7., where they gathered with more than 40 participating high schools at LIU Post’s Krasnoff Theater for a presentation.
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

What’s ‘up’ with the Balloon Mission?

The Balloon Mission, a nonprofit founded at the end of last year by North Merrick resident Cynthia Seibold, has launched several initiatives across Bellmore-Merrick, with high hopes for the future. Seibold, who has a background in insurance underwriting, told the Herald last December that during the beginning of the coronavirus...
BELLMORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Paul Rosen’s students ‘sang for him’

Paul Rosen’s life was filled with music, sailing, and learning. He was always true to himself, and instilled that sentiment into others. Whether it was with his family or the hundreds of students he taught throughout his years at East Meadow High School, Rosen never ceased to share his love for life.
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

How one Kennedy High School junior wants to ‘Stop the Bleed’

Some of the potentially lifesaving items found in the kits Sydney Brewer is purchasing include a tourniquet, two pairs of gloves, trauma shears, sterile gauze, an Israeli pressure bandage and a card with instructions. Even as a child, Sydney Brewer realized that the threat of a tragedy taking place in...
BELLMORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award

Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town to revamp senior housing complex in F.S.

Dogwood Terrace — an affordable senior apartment complex at 1178 Martha Place in Franklin Square — is getting a much-needed facelift. The Town of Hempstead Housing Authority plans to modernize the low-cost housing development, comprising 104 units accommodating town residents who are 55 years and older. The existing two-story building sits behind the Stop & Shop on Franklin Avenue.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy