I-70 closed in both directions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — UPDATE: both directions of I-70 reopened around 10:p.m. Monday night.

Multiple accidents in Glenwood Canyon delayed traffic on I-70 in both directions for several hours last Friday. Today, Monday, January 30th feels like déjà vu.

At around 11:15 this morning, Colorado Department of Transportation officials closed both directions of traffic on I-70 between Exit 133: Dotsero and Exit 114: West Glenwood (Glenwood Springs) after a semi-truck crashed.

A secondary crash happened shortly after the semi-truck crash. 4 vehicles were involved in that secondary crash, 2 semi-trucks and 2 passenger vehicles.

CDOT reports just one minor injury to a passenger vehicle occupant.

CDOT officials expect the closure to last at least through the night. Motorists will be routed onto northern and southern alternate routes. Those alternate routes will add at least 2.5 hours of travel time.

Semi-truck crash in Glenwood Canyon, photo courtesy of CDOT Semi-truck crash in Glenwood Canyon, photo courtesy of CDOT

Western Slope Now will update this story when more details become available.

