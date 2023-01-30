ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

I-70 closed in both directions

By Nick Koziara
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — UPDATE: both directions of I-70 reopened around 10:p.m. Monday night.

Multiple accidents in Glenwood Canyon delayed traffic on I-70 in both directions for several hours last Friday. Today, Monday, January 30th feels like déjà vu.

At around 11:15 this morning, Colorado Department of Transportation officials closed both directions of traffic on I-70 between Exit 133: Dotsero and Exit 114: West Glenwood (Glenwood Springs) after a semi-truck crashed.

A secondary crash happened shortly after the semi-truck crash. 4 vehicles were involved in that secondary crash, 2 semi-trucks and 2 passenger vehicles.

CDOT reports just one minor injury to a passenger vehicle occupant.

CDOT officials expect the closure to last at least through the night. Motorists will be routed onto northern and southern alternate routes. Those alternate routes will add at least 2.5 hours of travel time.

Semi-truck crash in Glenwood Canyon, photo courtesy of CDOT
Semi-truck crash in Glenwood Canyon, photo courtesy of CDOT

Western Slope Now will update this story when more details become available.

Westbound crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Both directions of I-70 have been closed most of the day in the Glenwood Canyon area. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are reporting another crash on I-70 in Rifle. CDOT officials have closed I-70 between exit 97: Slit and Exit 94: Garfield County Regional Airport. Motorists are to expect […]
RIFLE, CO
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

E-bikes spark garage fire, cause $250,000 damage in Vail

Firefighters in Vail rushed to put out a garage fire on Juniper Lane early Saturday morning after the homeowner called to report an odor of burning electrical equipment. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the garage door.Once inside, they discovered the fire coming from the corner where two e-bikes were located. The fire was under control in 10 minutes. Damage is estimated at $250,000 which includes damage to the garage, the vehicles parked inside and the e-bikes. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Vail Fire Marshal Ryan Ocepek stated, "while this was an unfortunate incident,...
VAIL, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent

Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man shot dead by Eagle County deputies

An Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Edwards Tuesday, according to a news release. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Eagle County Sheriff deputies responded to a call involving a domestic disturbance in Edwards between an armed mam and a woman, according to the release. Deputies...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Male subject dies in shooting with Eagle County deputies

 A male subject died in a shooting with Eagle County after responding to an armed domestic disturbance on Tuesday night. According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to the call for the disturbance between an armed male and an unarmed female around 9 p.m. On scene, deputies worked to de-escalate the situation from the front porch of a home.Deputies reported the armed subject walked outside with a gun, and shots were fired. The armed male was hit and killed. No other injuries were reported, including no injuries to deputies. The person killed was not named in the press release, and the deputies involved in the shooting were also unnamed, but confirmed to be placed on paid administrative leave as per Eagle County Sheriff's Office policy. Also per sheriff's office police, Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading this deputy-involved shooting investigation. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to contact CBI at 970-248-7500.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball

Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
ASPEN, CO
