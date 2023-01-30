This is a misleading story. This article is scaring you into believing the sea level will go up as much as 36” in 27 years yet they have admitted for that last 100 years it’s only gone up 8 inches? Tide chart for Seattle records a linear increase for the past 120 years due to final melting of the ice age and land sink. If humans had any impact the chart would show an upward curve as human activity compounds but it doesn’t. Don’t believe this misleading article. Watch Tony Heller on YouTube.
no we are going back into our rain amounts from 40 years ago... they are letting homes be builded where they should not be.. so that on them
King tides a new phenomenon? Democratic scare tactic? Fear mongering by the leftist?
Comments / 11