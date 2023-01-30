ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Peters
3d ago

This is a misleading story. This article is scaring you into believing the sea level will go up as much as 36” in 27 years yet they have admitted for that last 100 years it’s only gone up 8 inches? Tide chart for Seattle records a linear increase for the past 120 years due to final melting of the ice age and land sink. If humans had any impact the chart would show an upward curve as human activity compounds but it doesn’t. Don’t believe this misleading article. Watch Tony Heller on YouTube.

FED-UP
2d ago

no we are going back into our rain amounts from 40 years ago... they are letting homes be builded where they should not be.. so that on them

Dru
2d ago

King tides a new phenomenon? Democratic scare tactic? Fear mongering by the leftist?

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Snow flurries dust western WA but unlikely to continue

Temperatures dived low early this week, reminding Seattleites that despite the sunny weekend weather, it is still winter in the city. The National Weather Service is currently tracking a “modified Arctic front” which has dropped down from Canada Sunday and has been creating below-freezing temperatures Monday and Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State

Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State

Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday in a statement that Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough, and he will continue working and taking meetings virtually. This is the second time...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound

It will be a frigid, sunny start to the workweek across the Puget Sound, with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
SEATTLE, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
