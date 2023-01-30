Luke Bryan coming to Darien Lake in June

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Luke Bryan will be bringing “Country on Tour” to Darien Lake this summer.

Bryan will be performing at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 16, featuring special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock.

The tour kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and more information on them can be found here.

