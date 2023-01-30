Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill

TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top.

The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.

That was true again Monday morning. FOX23 watched as dozens of cars lost traction trying to get up the hill, only to get stuck in place as more sleet and freezing rain made the road more treacherous.

It didn’t matter the type of vehicle. FOX23 watched trucks, SUV’s, 4-wheel drives, all wheel drives—it didn’t matter. Seemingly everyone got at least a little stuck trying to accelerate up the hill.

Except for Justin Pigeon—whose truck came well-equipped for the elements.

“I’ve got a 2014 ford F250 super duty,” Pigeon said. “I’ve got some all terrains on this they tend to do really well in the weather. I’ve got the resources in my truck, I’ve got the tire mounted on the front of my truck.”

He’s made helping people out of slippery situations on the hill his annual tradition.

“It’s a fairly regular thing for me when the roads get real slick,” he said.

He pushed numerous cars to safety Monday morning.

“Probably around 20… 25,” he said.

He even pushed a garbage truck—about three or four times the size of his own truck—up the hill after it couldn’t gain traction.

“I just wait ‘til somebody needs the help, and I ' give ‘em a little push,” he said. “We all need a little push every now and then.”

Paying it forward, to those whose only wish is to go forward.

“I like it, I enjoy helping people,” Pigeon said. “I get a fun thrill out of it.”

