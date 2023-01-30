Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
KTM Taps MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa For Wildcard Ride
Dani Pedrosa is used to playing second fiddle. During his 13-year MotoGP career, the Spanish rider finished second or third in the year-end standings six times. Marc Marquez’s arrival at the Repsol Honda squad in 2013 only cemented Pedrosa’s backseat status. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride, Pedrosa retired from MotoGP without a title to his name in 2018.
RideApart
Here’s The Revised 2023 FIM Hard Enduro Calendar
WESS Promotion and FIM have announced the revised schedule to the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. This year will see a revised racing series with a reduced calendar, in light of economic and political concerns around the world. For 2023, there will be a total of seven rounds for the popular off-road racing series.
RideApart
YouTubers Complete Adventure-Ready Honda CRF300 Rally Build
Honda launched the refreshed CRF300L and CRF300 Rally in 2021. The entry-level platform courted beginner ADV and dual-sport riders with a plucky yet approachable 286cc single-cylinder engine and lightweight construction (for road-legal dual-sport). On the other hand, several shortcomings also limited the CRF300’s function and utility. Chief among them:...
RideApart
Jonathan Rea Takes Us Behind The Scenes At A WSBK Pre-Season Test
Six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea has been around the block. Over his 15-year Superbike World Championship career, the Kawasaki rider has participated in his fair share of pre-season tests. Entering the 2023 season, Rea is hungrier than ever, aiming to reclaim the crown that’s eluded him during the previous two seasons.
RideApart
Japan Receives Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally Finish Courtesy of Y’s Gear
While the rest of the world seethes, European adventure riders have enjoyed the Ténéré 700 Rally since 2020. The up-spec variant lives up to its surname with off-road-oriented bits and bobs like a robust skid plate, an upgraded seat, and an Akrapovic muffler. Oh, lest we forget the Sonauto Yamaha-inspired paint scheme?
RideApart
Scooters Dominated The Spanish Motorcycle Industry In 2022
We’ve gone into quite a bit of detail regarding the sales performance of the motorcycle industry in multiple countries, particularly in Europe, for 2022. Generally, the consensus is that not much has changed versus previous years, with the top players in the game being popular models from some of the world’s biggest manufacturers. If we move over to Spain, however, you’ll notice something interesting.
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp Debuts The Xoom Commuter Scooter In India
Hero MotoCorp has pulled the covers off its newest commuter scooter model exclusive to the Indian market. Dubbed the Xoom, pronounced “Zoom,” this scooter incorporates sporty styling with accessible performance, and a price tag that’s within reach of most daily riders. Let’s take a look at the Hero Xoom’s key details.
RideApart
Red Bull KTM Factory Team Shows Off Cooper Webb’s KTM 450 SX-F
KTM introduced its highly-revised SX-F lineup in 2022. The upgrades may have benefitted the production models, but the move forced two-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb and his mechanics to adapt to the new platform. The result: a seventh-place finish in the 2022 standings, Webb’s worst in the 450SX class.
RideApart
SYM Joins ADV Scooter Game With MMBCU Crossover
Taiwanese scooter and motorcycle manufacturer SYM is popular across Asia and Europe thanks to its accessible entry-level models. In its home country of Taiwan, the brand has introduced a new model that looks to compete in the highly competitive adventure scooter segment, but one also targeted for newer riders. The...
Comments / 0