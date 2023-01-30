Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
Environmentalists: Steel Bailout Deal Should Come With Climate Conditions
British Steel and Tata Steel must be forced to commit to a host of green targets if they receive a bumper bailout from the UK taxpayer, green think tanks and campaign groups have said. Environmental think tank Green Alliance has urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to ensure the reported £600m in...
OilPrice.com
South Africa’s Energy Crisis Could Spark A Political And Economic Disaster
Eskom is operating at 50% capacity with rolling blackouts that are causing civil unrest and economic hardship. An international aid package worth $8.5 billion is being put together by the U.S. and Europe to help fund South Africa's green energy transition. The dismal track record of Eskom provides an opportunity...
OilPrice.com
Disappointing Returns May Force BP To Rein In Its Renewable Energy Push
Bernard Looney, the chief executive of BP, has recently discussed plans with people close to the supermajor to potentially scale back the company’s push into greener operations with less emphasis on ESG targets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting sources with knowledge of the discussions. Looney took...
OilPrice.com
Big Oil Speaks Out Against Trudeau’s “Just Transition” Bill
The Canadian government plans to introduce a 'Just Transition bill' to support workers in the oil and gas sector in transitioning to the green energy industry. The proposal has received opposition from oil companies and fossil-fuel producing provinces, who believe it will hinder continued oil production. The oil and gas...
OilPrice.com
Traders Turn Bullish On Oil As Majors Report Earnings
Oil majors are rounding up the 2022 financial year with outstanding profit numbers, a development that faces strong backlash from the Biden Administration. - Absent a strong domestic rebound in oil consumption, Beijing has provided oil refiners with massive import quotas and huge product export quotas to stimulate China’s industrial activity.
OilPrice.com
Europe Is No Longer The Epicenter Of Clean Energy Investment
Russia’s war in Ukraine triggered a global energy crisis and temporarily shifted the world’s attention from renewable energy and more to fossil fuels. Tight oil and gas markets during the first half of 2022 led to record prices for both commodities, with dozens of governments walking back on their carbon pledges as they turned to ‘dirty’ fuels like coal and even controversial ones like nuclear energy. But behind the scenes, the clean energy wheel kept turning, with Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reporting that an impressive $1.1 trillion flowed into the sector in 2022. BNEF says that almost every sector hit record levels of investment in 2022, including renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrified transport, electrified heat and sustainable materials.
OilPrice.com
UK Food Inflation Is Out Of Control
Food inflation has reached its highest level on record, with the sector predicting no stall in price increases throughout the year. Figures published in the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) shop price index show food inflation rose to 13.8 percent in January, up from 13.3 percent in December. This rise has pushed it above the three-month average rate of 13.2 percent.
OilPrice.com
Russian Oil Companies Told To Comply With Ban On Oil, Oil Product Exports
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an agreement demanding that all Russian oil companies comply with a previous order that disallows any exports of Russian crude oil or crude oil products to any buyer that adheres to the price cap mechanism. It should be noted that Russian companies failing...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Pipeline Operator Predicts A Big Year For The Permian Basin
Enterprise Products Partners, the pipeline operator, expects higher global demand for crude oil and natural gas from the United States this year and higher output from the Permian, Reuters has reported. The optimistic expectations come despite signals from the oil industry itself that production growth is not among this year’s...
OilPrice.com
WoodMac: 2022 Saw Bigger Better And More Strategic Oil Discoveries
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted oil and gas companies quickly changed their playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Many energy companies are still reluctant to go back to their trigger-happy exploration and drilling days despite high oil and gas prices and record profits, and have mainly been falling back on their dwindling stocks of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) to keep going.
OilPrice.com
The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force
On January 17, the Saudi minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, announced that the Saudi state is open to selling oil in currencies other than the dollar. “There are no issues with discussing how we settle our trade arrangements, whether it is in the US dollar, whether it is the euro, whether it is the Saudi riyal,” Al-Jadaan told Bloomberg TV.
OilPrice.com
The EU’s Response To Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Is Finally Here
When President Biden introduced his Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last summer, he surprised the world with the extent of the climate commitments within it While supposedly aimed at inflation reduction, the legislation also provides extensive political support and funding for the green transition, providing tax cuts, subsidies, and other incentives for companies looking to use cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels. The EU has long been hailed as the leader in the switch to renewable energy, encouraging other countries worldwide to follow in its footsteps when it comes to climate pledges and policies. However, following the introduction of the IRA, pressure on the EU grew to introduce its own far-reaching, region-wide climate policy. After several months, it appears that the EU is ready to launch a transition policy that will provide the funding needed to keep up with the U.S. in the race to green. The EU has announced plans to reduce restrictions on tax credits for renewable energy projects in response to Biden’s IRA. Following mounting public pressure to expand its climate policy following the introduction of the new U.S. law, the European Commission (EC) has stated that it aims to loosen state aid rules to encourage greater investment in production facilities in the green energy industry. However, this kind of major policy shift requires broad support from its 27 member states, which often slows down the introduction of new laws. Related: Russia’s Economy Shrinks 2.7% Due To Western Sanctions.
OilPrice.com
Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind
There is an undeniable need for more electric batteries to be produced in line with the growing global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices. But companies are repeatedly falling behind on their production aims due to a multitude of challenges, from supply chain constraints caused by the Covid pandemic to lithium shortages in the face of rising demand. Costs have soared in recent years, in response to these challenges, and many once-promising startups have failed in their attempt to weather the storm and come out the other side triumphant. Now, the U.S. believes that battery shortage is a threat to its national security, as its green transition could be endangered if not enough batteries are delivered. So, just how dire is the situation?
OilPrice.com
4 Days from Deadline, EU Fails To Agree On Russian Oil Products Price Cap
After delaying a vote on Wednesday due to disagreements among member states, member nations of the European Union are hoping to strike a deal on a price cap for Russian oil products this Friday, Reuters reports, citing unnamed diplomats. Last week, the European Commission had put forward a proposed price...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Climb On OPEC+ Decision And Declining Dollar
After slipping earlier this week on doubts about the Fed’s rate hikes, crude oil prices reversed their losses on Wednesday, following an OPEC+ meeting that resulted in no change to production policy and a weaker U.S. currency. Doubts about the Fed’s next move ended on Wednesday when the U.S....
OilPrice.com
New Carbon Conversion Tech Could Boost Net-Zero Initiative
A new hybrid catalyst for converting carbon dioxide into ethylene has been developed by Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, University of Virginia, and Columbia University. The catalyst uses only earth-abundant materials such as nickel and copper and requires less energy for chemical reactions. The catalyst's porous structure and combination of...
OilPrice.com
Libyan Oil Ministry Rejects $8 Billion Gas Deal With Eni
Libya’s Oil Ministry has rejected the huge $8-billion deal that the Italian energy giant signed with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) this weekend, saying that the agreement violated legislation and was not approved by the ministry prior to the signing. Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi and the CEO...
OilPrice.com
WoodMac: $100 Price Cap On Products Won’t Cripple Russian Refiners
The Western-invoked price cap on Russian refined products coming into effect on February 5 won’t “severely impact” Russian refiners, WoodMac said on Tuesday. Mark Williams, WoodMac’s Research Director of Short-Term Refining & Oil Products, said that the oil products cap would have a minimal impact of Russia’s refining runs and distillate exports.
OilPrice.com
Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban
Refining margins in Asia have dropped in recent weeks as China ramped up exports of fuels amid high export quotas assigned to its refiners in recent months. The profit margins of processing diesel are still at high levels historically, and they could start rising again once the EU embargo on seaborne imports of Russian fuels comes into force on February 5. For example, the profit margin for gasoil, the key component of diesel, from processing Dubai crude at a Singapore refinery fell by 34% from its fourth-quarter peak of $46.83 per barrel in the middle of October to $30.90 earlier this week, per estimates by Reuters’s Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist Clyde Russell.
OilPrice.com
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Europe has just won the first part of its winter war, with warmer-than-expected weather helping the continent to avoid a full-blown energy and gas crisis. The region has just crossed the halfway point of its heating quarter, and even though wintry conditions have returned to the continent after a record-warm start to the year, it should have enough gas in storage to avert the worst-case scenario: running out of gas during winter.
Comments / 0